Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93, James Neal #18, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers are playoff-bound. The team finished up the regular season last night against the Vancouver Canucks. On Wednesday night, they will play their first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2017. There is no guarantee with the postseason, so the Oilers have to do their best to focus on the next game at hand.