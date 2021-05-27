Cancel
Florida State

Companies donate AC to South Florida nonprofits

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijXJL_0aDHWBYG00

It has been an incredibly tough year for non-profits, donations are down throughout South Florida and across the nation due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, one organization that helps children suffering from hair loss caused by cancer, alopecia, and other diseases celebrated an unexpected and very appreciated gift.

Locks of Love provides free, high-quality hair pieces to children in need up to age 21. Their mission is to return a sense of self confidence and normalcy to children suffering from hair loss by utilizing donated ponytails.

Recently the organization's air condition stopped working.

Founder Madonna Coffman began calling around town for estimates to replace the unit.

The costs given were $6,000 and up, until she came across representatives with Temperature Control Solutions.

Coffman said it wasn't sticker shock.

"They came out to see what we needed, and their bid was zero, which kind of shocked us," said Coffman. "That's, that's generous. And then they told us about the program they had with that allowed them to do three, I believe, five units a year for nonprofit organizations."

Temperature Control Solutions, along with Trane, an air-conditioning manufacturer, ultimately installed a new 3-ton unit worth about $10,000.

"When we were able to walk in and tell them, 'Hey, we're going to this for free and save them thousands and thousands of dollars that could go to children in need,' we were just thrilled, and they were excited and we are just happy about this new partnership," said Glenn Glazer, director of sales and marketing for Temperature Control Solutions.

The kind gesture was all part of both company's Do The Right Thing initiative. It's a program that helps donate new air condition units to nonprofits throughout South Florida.

