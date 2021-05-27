Players Win 100-thousand Dollar Prizes
(Bondurant, IA) — Two central Iowa players have each won a six-figure prize with lottery tickets. Marc Comegys of Bondurant claimed the first top prize in the “Lucky Stars” instant-scratch game of 100-thousand dollars. The 52-year-old Comegys works for a company that repairs water heaters, and said an old lottery ticket inside his van recently blew onto the center console beside him. He won the prize when he claimed that ticket. Melanie Armstrong of Des Moines claimed the fourth prize of 100-thousand dollars in the “Word Search” InstaPlay game. She purchased the lucky ticket in Ankeny and claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.