Players Win 100-thousand Dollar Prizes

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is sticking with its policy that requires winners to set up appointments to claim their prize. The appointments for prizes started as a precaution during the COVID pandemic last year. Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says they’ve been evaluating things as restrictions are removed and will stay with that process. She says “folks are welcome to wear a mask if they want to, they certainly don’t have to.” Neubauer says the appointment process has proven to be popular and the public likes knowing they have a specific time to come in and claim a prize.