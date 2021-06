This is the first article in a two-part series analyzing how retail brands can mitigate their liability exposure in connection with today’s ever-increasing mix of biometric privacy laws while using virtual try-on technology. Part one discusses the expanding biometric privacy liability risks associated with the use of today’s increasingly popular virtual try-on features. Part two provides tips and strategies for brands that currently use, or are contemplating the use of, virtual try-on features to maximize effectiveness while minimizing their potential biometric privacy liability exposure.