The Best Laundry Signs

As founder and principal of Greentree Homes, Emily Bramwell oversees the design and construction of custom homes across Charlotte. As a mom of three young children, she does laundry around the clock. When she and her husband bought a 1929 farmhouse on the edge of Cotswold and Foxcroft to renovate for their own family, a spacious laundry station was at the top of their wish list. “We came from a house with two separate laundry rooms and ended up loving it, so we had to have the double washer and dryer,” Bramwell says. “We also wanted a place for the dogs to be when we’re not home.” So they converted an old porch into a mudroom that houses two sets of washers and dryers and functions as a drop zone for their three kids, two dogs, and the never-ending piles of laundry.