Look at this handsome man! Taz is a 1-year-old, Retriever mix that’s looking for the most PAWsome family to come and take him home (how many times is too many to say pawsome?)! Taz is a very cool dude who can make pretty much anything into a toy that will soon become his favorite (until he sees the next one). He loves running around outside and laying in the sun and would probably be an amazing jogging or hiking partner. Because he’s high energy, he would do best in a home without small kids and a meet-and-greet of any dogs in your home would be a great idea! Taz is microchipped and neutered so he is ready to come home with you today! Jump online and make an appointment to meet this super cute boy at the Saxe-Forte location in Fort Worth, open every day from 12-6 pm: hsnt.org/adopt.