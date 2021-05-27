The Best Corner Guards

My first Chicago apartment was a studio that I shared with my sister at 18 years old. I’ll never forget the moment I laid eyes on it for the first time: We signed a lease via Craigslist and had never seen the place in person. It was (and still is) the tiniest apartment I had ever seen. Thank goodness it was perched across from Molly’s Cupcakes—our holy place—where we could go to ease our sorrows as we tried to wrap our minds around how exactly we were going to make it livable for both of us. In the end, we bought a futon from World Market (which, when set up as a bed, actually touched the dishwasher in the “kitchen”) and called it a day.