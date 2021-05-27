Closing Arguments Expected In Tibbetts Murder Trial

(Davenport) — Closing arguments are expected today (Thursday) in the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts. The defense rested Wednesday after a day of witnesses that included the accused, Cristhian Bahena Rivera. He claimed he was kidnapped by two armed men and the men put Tibbetts’ body in the trunk of his car. He admitted to hiding the body in a cornfield. Prosecutor Scott Brown questioned why Rivera was just telling the story now. Rivera said he was scared because the men threatened to harm him or his family. The trial resumes at 8:30 a-m.