Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Recap: Two Truths And A Lie

By Bryce Cameron
realitytea.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo truths and a lie. That’s what it’s all boiling down to on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This game could lead to viewers finally getting their first set of answers about Erika Girardi. Enough of the cloud of mystery. People deserve to know the reality of what’s going on in her life. When you sign up for a show like this, you make it the world’s business. These are the same people who wanted full transparency from Denise Richards. Do the same.

