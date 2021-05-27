Cancel
If It’s Profitable, Is It Really Sustainable?

By Gunnar Rundgren
resilience.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat an economic activity has to be profitable is considered a truism, something taken for granted and not reflected upon. But what if the opposite is the case?. When I first took up small-scale organic farming in the 1970s, I spent a lot of energy in developing new methods and machinery to increase efficiency in production. The early organic advocates went a long way to assure other growers, farmers, businesses and politicians that organic farming could be profitable, even within the prevailing economic system. Even more so, if externalities would be factored into the price (which they still are not). I see a similar discourse surrounding regenerative agriculture, permaculture, market gardening or artisanal bakery. But perhaps this assurance of profitability was misguided all along. What if profit is not desirable? What if the pursuit of profit is at the core of the ills of society?

www.resilience.org
