Happy Friday PurseBloggers! I have to admit something and some of you will possibly agree with me; when it comes to shopping I either have an insane amount of will power and self control or none at all. I can go weeks without purchasing anything, but once I pull the trigger on something it's like I've fallen off the wagon and I can't stop. One of my goals over the past few years was to stop shopping outside of my means, and I've definitely worked hard at not using my credit card unless I have the funds to pay for a purchase.