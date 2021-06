If you're looking for a bit of a twist for your Taco Tuesday, then look no further than this recipe for cheesy puffy tacos. These babies are filled with ooey, gooey cheese that will be sure to satisfy both your belly and any cheese cravings you may have. Instead of using a tortilla to put the taco together, you'll be using a puff pastry — a puff pastry plus lots of cheese that is, which will result in a massive hit for both kids and adults. This recipe yields 18 servings, which means that there are more than enough cheesy puffy tacos to go around for a perfect crowd-pleasing dish.