Weathering the storm of service

By Phil Angelo
Kankakee Daily Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring World War II in the Pacific you had to battle the Japanese. You also had to battle the waves, the wind and the weather. All could be just as life threatening. That was certainly the case for Ed Murray, who just turned 100 in April and lives at Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher. He enlisted in the Navy two weeks after Pearl Harbor, and served throughout the war. He survived five typhoons, including one that swept him overboard on the first day on a new ship, the USS Prometheus, which was trying to ride out the storm.

