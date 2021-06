The CDC announced this week that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be administered to youth ages 12 to 15. Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told WGEL they will be offering that vaccination to that population. Two clinics are scheduled on Tuesday, May 18. Parents can visit BCHD.us to schedule a vaccine appointment for their 12-15 year old. You need to bring the voucher you’re prompted to print out. Clinics will be 9:30 to 11:30 AM and 2 to 3 PM in the drive-through clinic behind the Health Department.