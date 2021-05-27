Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Has Georgia Assembled Best Coaching Staff in Program History?

By Kyle Funderburk
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

The talent on Georgia Football's roster is constantly in the spotlight, and for good reason. The Bulldogs are loaded at practically every position with numerous All-American, award finalists and first-round draft picks peppered throughout.

Just as talented as the Bulldogs's roster is the coaching staff. This group is packed with former and future head coaches. Sure, this staff hasn't proven anything yet. But on paper, is this arguably the best coaching staff in school history?

Let's with head coach Kirby Smart. He's taken some flack for some questionable choices throughout his career. Georgia could have a national title by now, according to some. However, he's only in his sixth season as a head coach. He is way ahead of most head coaches at this stage, most head coaches are still at G5 schools at this point.

Smart has clearly learned from his mistakes, especially on offense. Poor recruiting at wide receiver led to a bare cupboard in 2019, but he solved that by signing an elite crop of receivers and tight ends in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQU66_0aDHVNBB00

During Georgia's loss in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, he realized his philosophy on offense wasn't going to win championships anymore. So what did he do? He lured Todd Monken from the Cleveland Browns.

Former head coaches headline offensive staff

Monken is a former D1 head coach at Southern Mississippi and his offense was a spectacle in 2015. Prior to that, he was the coordinator of a top-notch offense at Oklahoma State. In fact, that offense was one of the more influential in college football. Every team with national title aspirations is running some form of that explosive offense these days.

Georgia didn't just need to overhaul its offensive scheme for skill players after 2019; it also needed to make a change on the offensive line. Line coach Sam Pittman accepted the Arkansas head coaching job before the season ended, and Smart made no compromises with finding his replacement. Enter Matt Luke, fresh off a three-year stint as head coach at Ole Miss.

Luke's tenure as the Rebels' head coach didn't yield much success, but he earned that opportunity for good reason: He's a great offensive line coach. Throughout his career, Luke has regularly sent offensive linemen to the NFL, including a pair of top-50 picks in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anGUV_0aDHVNBB00

Future head coaches litter the defensive staff

Let's get one thing out of the way: 2021 is likely Dan Lanning's last year as Georgia's defensive coordinator, so don't get attached. In only two years on the job, Lanning has built such a strong name for himself that he has already received Power-5 head coaching offers. You can bet even more offers will come his way after this season.

Schematically, Lanning always seems to be one step ahead of opposing offensive coordinators. As an outside linebackers coach, he's fantastic in player development as evident by Azeez Ojulari's quick progression following his injury in the spring of 2018.

Don't fret Georgia fans, because when Lanning does leave, the Bulldogs already have his replacement on staff. That's right, co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. You were thinking of someone else? Well, hold on a minute.

Few defensive coaches in the college game today understand football as much as Schumann. He's the guy Smart takes with him to every coaching clinic for a reason. Schumann is cut from the same cloth as Smart. When he eventually becomes a defensive coordinator, his first head coaching offers will follow soon after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dq6Kq_0aDHVNBB00

Schumann's record as a player developer speaks for itself. If a player can excel at linebacker at Georgia, he will go to the NFL with the tools needed to contribute early.

Roquan Smith recorded a sack in his first NFL snap, and he's started 42 of the 44 games he's appeared in with the Chicago Bears. Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2020 draft, started three games as a rookie. Monty Rice was the 92nd overall pick in this year's draft despite obvious injury concerns because fundamentally he is ready for the NFL.

The icing on the cake

Perhaps the biggest difference-maker on Georgia's staff is the guy who doesn't have an on-field role. Will Muschamp joined Georgia's staff as a defensive analyst in February.

Muschamp's head coaching career may have been a dud, but there's no denying his ability to coach defenses. His defenses have always been among the nation's best regardless of school or conference. The knowledge he brings to this team is incalculable, not just on defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5Zc4_0aDHVNBB00

As an analyst, he can go to Monken and tell him exactly how he would defend Georgia's offense based on the defense of the opponent. As another former head coach, Muschamp adds another perspective for Smart to listen to. As a defensive genius, he brings valuable knowledge to defensive meetings.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
87
Followers
196
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Luke
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Sam Pittman
Person
Will Muschamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Coaching Staff#Head Coaches#Head Football Coach#Football History#G5#The Cleveland Browns#Oklahoma State#Rebels#Sec#Chicago Bears#Bulldogs#Georgia Fans#Program History#School History#Coach Defenses#Offensive Coordinators#Numerous All American#Skill Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

What Derion Kendrick Adds to Georgia Football's Defense

Exiting spring camp, Georgia Football had one glaring weakness on its roster; cornerback. The Bulldogs had nothing but youth and inexperience at the position after losing its top four CBs to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal. Many wondered if Georgia would reach into the transfer portal to solve...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

What Arik Gilbert Adds to Georgia's Offense

As if Georgia Football's offense wasn't rich with talent before, the Bulldogs added more wealth in the form of tight-end Arik Gilbert. Gilbert committed to Georgia on Tuesday, six months after leaving the LSU Tigers and entering the transfer portal. During those six months, he briefly committed to Florida and improved his grades enough to be eligible for the 2021 football season.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Smart's Strategy Clear: Be First

During his time as the head coach of the Georgia Football program, Kirby Smart has been known for his closing ability. The last-minute official visits, the last-second private flights to see recruits, the waning hours of the recruitment process have been where Smart and his staff have excelled. Yet, after...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Arik Gilbert Transfers to Georgia

The transfer saga all started dating back to Arik Gilbert's decision to opt-out of the 2020 season following eight games with the LSU Tigers in his freshman season. Gilbert missed games against Florida and Ole Miss. His reasoning, "his body was hurt and there were some things he had to take care of," Oregon told the media in December of 2020.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

BIG Week Ahead for Georgia

The Georgia Football program knew it was going to experience quite a bit of turnover at the defensive back position headed into this offseason. However, despite all the preparation for the departure of players, six defensive backs leaving in one offseason left Georgia in need of some major moves in the transfer portal.
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Breaking Down What Vegas Thinks the Dawgs Will Do This Year

“The house always wins” is an adage, but it comes from a place of truth, especially in college football. The most accurate prediction of who will win a game is the point spread, and preseason win totals are the best way to tell how Vegas feels about a team heading into the season. That being said, it seems like the odds-makers are expecting Georgia to have an outstanding 2021 season.
SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Sanford Stadium Lowering Concession Prices?

Do you often find yourself hungry or thirsty during a Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium, but are also offended by concession-stand prices? Well, UGA athletics director Josh Brooks has apparently taken your concerns to heart. During the UGA athletic board meeting, Brooks revealed that prices for several concession-stand items will...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Decisions Loom for Two Impact Players Remaining in Transfer Portal

The holes in the Georgia secondary coming into the 2021 offseason were well covered by every news outlet regarding Georgia Football. An exodus of NFL talent left Georgia with little experience at cornerback, which forced head coach Kirby Smart to act to fill the voids through the transfer portal. The...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Has One Distinct Advantage Over Clemson

A rivalry from college football's past is making its glorious return to kick off the 2021 college football season on Sept. 4. These two programs are rather familiar with one another, despite only having played five times in this millennium. The two programs have faced off 64 times since their...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia-Clemson Game Set for Full Capacity: Ticket Information

In an exciting series of events, news came out Monday via the NFL's Carolina Panthers that Bank of America Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity. This announcement includes the Sept. 4 season opener between Georgia and Clemson set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. Tom Glick,...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Todd Monken Becoming Recruiting Weapon for Georgia

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken reinvented the Bulldogs offense in his first year with the team. He brought creativity to a stale Georgia offense and has started to make a national name for himself in the offseason. Monken separates himself with the X's and O's of football, but according to people...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Class of 2020 Pass-Catchers Look to Make their Mark in 2021

Heading into the spring, Georgia was boasting one of the most talented receiving corps in the country. Rising junior George Pickens was at the top of the group as the go-to guy for quarterback JT Daniels and the Georgia offense in critical situations. Losing a player like Pickens could have derailed Georgia teams of the past, like the loss of Lawrence Cager did to the 2019 Georgia team.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Basketball Roster Full After Aaron Cook Transfer

Georgia Basketball's roster is finally at full capacity again. The Bulldogs lost nine players to the transfer portal, including four starters from the 2020-21 squad. Through the portal and the incoming recruiting class, they have been able to rebuild the roster. The most recent addition is graduate point guard Aaron...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Opinion: NCAA Needs to Grab Hold of Transfer Market

College Football free agency. That's what the world of college football has become. Due to the one-time transfer rule being approved by the NCAA, we have a record number of transfer portal entries, and it's seemingly growing by the hour. This rush of entries into the portal was to be...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Bulldogs Who Are In Need of Productive Summer Workouts

Now that spring practices are over, Georgia Football looks forward to summer workouts knowing which players need to improve physically before fall camp. Players will return to campus at the beginning of June and will be full steam ahead up until preseason camp begins in August. Jordan Davis – Nose...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia's Potential 2021 Freshman All-Americans

Georgia Football signed another elite recruiting class in 2021 and there are still prominent members of the 2020 class who redshirted last year. With a wealth of talented freshmen on the roster and plenty of opportunities for playing time, several young Bulldogs could earn Freshman All-American honors in 2021. Kelee...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

2021 Class Superlatives

The early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class have officially wrapped up their first semester in college. They will now prepare for their true freshman seasons and get ready to don the red and black officially for the first time. Here are the class superlatives for the group according to...
Ellenwood, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Meet Christen Miller, the Biggest Stock Riser of 2022 Class

Defensive tackle Christen Miller has had a wild recruiting process. He has broken into the national scene during the offseason and has several major programs pushing for his commitment. Miller hails from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. He initially released a top four of Georgia, Indiana, Georgia Tech...