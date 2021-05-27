Growve Plants $175M Credit Facility To Seed, Acquire Wellness, Beauty Brands
Growve, a brand aggregator acquiring and operating wellness and beauty brands, brought in a $175 million credit facility Thursday. The financing was backed by a banking syndicate comprised of Truist Bank, Compeer Financial, Wells Fargo, First Horizon Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Synovus Bank, South State Bank, Atlantic Capital Bank, HSBC Bank USA and Seaside Bank and Trust. The $175 million credit facility comes on the heels of a minority investment from Palm Beach Capital. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.news.crunchbase.com