Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Growve Plants $175M Credit Facility To Seed, Acquire Wellness, Beauty Brands

By Christine Hall
crunchbase.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowve, a brand aggregator acquiring and operating wellness and beauty brands, brought in a $175 million credit facility Thursday. The financing was backed by a banking syndicate comprised of Truist Bank, Compeer Financial, Wells Fargo, First Horizon Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Synovus Bank, South State Bank, Atlantic Capital Bank, HSBC Bank USA and Seaside Bank and Trust. The $175 million credit facility comes on the heels of a minority investment from Palm Beach Capital. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.

news.crunchbase.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Beauty Brands#Hsbc Bank Usa#Investment Products#Investment Companies#Building Products#Credit Facility#E Commerce Companies#Acquire Wellness#Compeer Financial#Wells Fargo#First Horizon Bank#Synovus Bank#South State Bank#Atlantic Capital Bank#Seaside Bank And Trust#Perch#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Crunchbase News#Fruily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

Dorel Enters Into New US$450 Million Credit Facility

Dorel Industries Inc. announced that it and several of its subsidiaries had entered into a new US$450 million senior secured asset-based revolving financing with institutional lenders led by the Bank of Montreal as lead arranger, administrative agent and sole bookrunner. The new credit facility, which is guaranteed by certain of...
Economycrunchbase.com

Exclusive: Nestig Cuddles Up With $1.3M Seed For Nursery Brand

Nestig is giving modern parents a nursery brand that fits their style and now has $1.3 million in seed funding, led by ONEVC and a group of angel investors, to expand its product line. Guilherme Picciotto and Sara Adam Slywka launched the direct-to-consumer company in August 2020 after meeting in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Higher Education Technology Company Ellucian to be Acquired by Blackstone (BX) and Vista Equity Partners

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone (NYSE: BX) (“Blackstone”) and Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) today announced that private equity funds managed by those firms have agreed to acquire Ellucian (the “Company”), a leading higher education technology solutions provider, from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”). Blackstone and Vista will invest in Ellucian through their respective long-term private equity strategies, which hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity.
Businesschemengonline.com

Clariant to divest pigments business for $900 million

Clariant AG (Muttenz, Switzerland) announced that it has reached definitive agreements for the divestment of its Pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners at an Enterprise Value (EV) of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million (around $900 million) on a cash and debt free basis, depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million contingent on the 2021 financial performance of Clariant’s Pigments business. This represents a multiple of 10.7 to 11.4 times the stand-alone adjusted 12-month EBITDA per April 2021 (LTM).
Businessmediapost.com

GenTech Holdings To Acquire NxtBar Snack Bar Brand

Snack bar marketer NxtBar LLC could be the latest acquisition by GenTech Holdings Inc. as it seeks profitable growth in both the hyperactive health and wellness space and the premium-coffee subscription business. NxtBar’s keto- and paleo-friendly products would reside within GenTech’s Sinfit Nutrition subsidiary, whose brands include Secret Javas and...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Douglas Dynamics Finalizes New Term Loan A And Revolving Credit Facilities

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) - Get Report, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it has refinanced its existing $375 million in senior secured credit facilities with a new $225 million Term Loan A facility and $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility due June 2026.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Online store growth platform 8fig raises $6.5m

Jun. 13—Israeli online store management and revenue growth platform 8fig has completed a $ 6.5 million financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation by Hetz Ventures, LocalGlobe and the investment arm of the Jesselson Family. The new funds will be used to increase operations and allow greater credit for clients.
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Architect Capital Talks Asset-Based Finance; Airwallex Creates Virtual Card For HK Firms

Commercial cards with value-added ancillary services can be a valuable product for banks to offer, but community banks can struggle to retain control of their card programs. Brandon Lorey, president of Bank of Clarke County, spoke with PYMNTS about the opportunity for smaller institutions to keep their corporate card programs in-house and play a larger role in B2B payments modernization as a result.
Energy Industrydailyenergyinsider.com

Dominion Energy extends, expands sustainability-linked credit facilities

Furthering its commitment to sustainable energy, Dominion Energy announced that it has extended and expanded its sustainability-linked credit facilities to $6.9 billion. Specifically, Dominion Energy had a $6 billion master credit facility extended to 2026 and an $0.9 billion supplemental credit facility expiring in 2024. The master credit facility links pricing to achievement of annual renewable electric generation as well as diversity and inclusion milestones. The supplemental facility presents a structure whereby pricing benefits accrue for draws related to qualified environmental and social spending programs.
BusinessJust-style.com

Sock maker Renfro Brands acquired by The Renco Group

Renfro Brands, which makes and markets leading sock brands including Fruit of the Loom, Dr Scholl’s, Merrell and Smartwool, has…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
Businessthepaypers.com

Credit Sesame raises USD 51 mln, acquires Zingo

US-based Credit Sesame, a financial wellness platform, has raised USD 51 million to launch AI-driven services that help people gain access to credit and free banking services. Investors of this financing round include Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), Menlo Ventures, ATW Partners, Globespan Capital, IA Capital Group, Inventus Capital, and more. This latest funding paves the way for the company’s growth and expansion, as the press release says.
BusinessModern Bulk Transporter

Quala acquires two wash facilities from Kraft Tank

Trimac sets cleaning precedent with Canada’s first Gröninger system. Rotterdam-based supplier’s high-pressure, low-volume tank wash technology boasts faster, more consistent cleans. Trimac recently installed what it says is the first tank wash featuring Gröninger Cleaning Systems’ transformative technology in Canada. Already widespread internationally, the Rotterdam, Netherlands-based supplier’s high-pressure, low-volume automated...
Economymonitordaily.com

KKR Provides $150MM Credit Facility to Jet Edge International

Credit funds and accounts managed by KKR agreed to provide a credit facility of up to $150 million to Jet Edge International, a provider of full-service private aviation that operates a fleet of managed Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft in the United States. Jet Edge will use the funding to support...
Businesssgbonline.com

Weyco Acquires Forsake Brand

Weyco Group Inc. announced that it had acquired substantially all of the operating assets and certain liabilities of Forsake, Inc., a distributor of outdoor footwear. The principal assets acquired were inventory, accounts receivable and intellectual property, including the Forsake brand name. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $2.5 million, plus contingent payments paid annually over a period of five years, depending on Forsake achieving certain performance measures. At the acquisition date, the company’s preliminary estimate of the discounted fair value of the contingent payments is approximately $1.75 million in total. The transaction was funded with the company’s available cash.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Credit Sesame Raises $51 Million, Acquires FinTech Software Platform

Credit Sesame has raised $51 million in growth capital and has seen its premium subscriptions grow by 200 percent annually, the financial wellness platform announced on Tuesday (June 8). The company said it will use these funds to launch artificial intelligence (AI)-driven services to help customers access credit and free...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

STORE Capital Recasts Credit Facility

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) - Get Report, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has amended and extended its existing revolving credit facility. The recast $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility has an expanded accordion feature of $1 billion, upsized from $800 million, for a total maximum borrowing capacity of $1.6 billion. The credit facility matures in June 2025 and features two six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions. The amendment also lowers the current interest rate to LIBOR plus 85 basis points, a reduction of 15 basis points from the prior revolving credit facility.
Credits & Loansmonitordaily.com

Bridge Bank Closes $25MM Credit Facility for Targeted Lease Capital

Bridge Bank closed a $25 million credit facility with Targeted Lease Capital, a Williamsville, NY-based company that provides equipment finance loans to small businesses. Bridge Bank partnered with TAB Bank to increase the credit facility, which Targeted Lease Capital will use to support its lending platform. “TLC continues to experience...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Purpose Over Profit, Beauty Brands Say

Last year’s brand-as-activist phenomenon prompted an industry-wide reprioritization of purpose over profit. But for some companies, purpose has always been the motive. “My motivation to [start Uoma Beauty] was because I understood the damage beauty was doing by being super exclusive,” said Sharon Chuter, Uoma Beauty’s founder and chief executive officer, at Beauty Inc @20. “It was monolithic, very stale. I felt left out because of the color of my skin.”
Businesscloudnewsmag.com

Opontia raises $20M in seed round to acquire and grow e-commerce brands in the Middle East and Africa

Opontia, a startup that acquires and grows e-commerce brands has raised $20 million in debt and equity in a seed round. The seed round is one of the largest in the Middle East and Africa. Investors in this round include Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital, Raed Ventures, and Kingsway Capital. The angel investors that participated are also notable names in e-commerce across EMEA; they include Tushar Ahluwalia, CEO of Razor Group; Jonathan Doerr, the former CEO of Daraz and co-founder of Jumia; and Hosam Arab, the CEO of Tabby and the former CEO of Namshi.