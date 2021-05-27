Growve Plants $175M Credit Facility To Seed, Acquire Wellness, Beauty Brands

Weyco Group Inc. announced that it had acquired substantially all of the operating assets and certain liabilities of Forsake, Inc., a distributor of outdoor footwear. The principal assets acquired were inventory, accounts receivable and intellectual property, including the Forsake brand name. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $2.5 million, plus contingent payments paid annually over a period of five years, depending on Forsake achieving certain performance measures. At the acquisition date, the company’s preliminary estimate of the discounted fair value of the contingent payments is approximately $1.75 million in total. The transaction was funded with the company’s available cash.