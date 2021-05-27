Welcome to the Educational Pluriverse

It is common to feel some variant of impostor syndrome at UChicago. It might bring you solace to reassure yourself or your friends that you belong here, that you deserve to be here. I understand using the d-word as a coping mechanism, but those who do not question their presence at the University are as deluded as they think they are deserving. Elite universities are luxury brands that thrive on exclusivity while touting lofty ideals of merit. Unless UChicago and other “elite” universities reexamine their commitment to expanding access to education, they will remain nothing more than symbols of affluence poorly veiled under the guise of inclusivity.