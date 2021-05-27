Welcome to the Educational Pluriverse
This essay was originally published on www.greattransition.org as part of the “The Pedagogy of Transition” Forum. The interlocking triple crisis of capitalist globalization-driven inequality, bought-and paid-for democracies, and pervasive cultures of violence—from our most intimate relationships to the militarism of the United States—has for a long time been bound up with the truly wicked fourth crisis of climate chaos. And now we have the wake-up moment of the coronavirus and the global rebellion for racial justice sparked by the George Floyd uprisings breaking upon these structural, systemic burdens.www.resilience.org