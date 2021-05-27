Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms

By Matthew Daly Darlene Superville The Associated Press
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6FZf_0aDHVAhk00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced this week that he’s doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impact of climate change.

The $1 billion in spending is a small fraction of what the U.S. spends on weather-related disasters. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

2021 has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states, and officials expect an ongoing severe drought in the West to fuel another destructive summer of wildfires following one of the worst fire years on record in 2020. Forecasters predict a busy hurricane season along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, but perhaps not as severe as 2020’s record-shattering year.

“We all know that the storms are coming, and we’re going to be prepared,” Biden said during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Washington headquarters. “We have to be ready.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will likely see 13 to 20 named storms, including at least six that will become hurricanes and three to five categorized as major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour).

Biden, during his visit to FEMA, received a briefing on this year’s outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires, the White House said it is the government’s responsibility to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

FEMA will provide $1 billion for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC program, which helps states, local communities, tribes and territories to develop projects to prepare for and reduce risks from disasters and natural hazards.

“We’re going to spare no expense, no effort, to keep Americans safe and respond to crises when they arise,” Biden said. “And they certainly will.”

The White House also said it will develop a new NASA mission concept for an Earth System Observatory that will forecast and monitor natural disasters. The Earth System Observatory will deploy advanced technology in space to improve understanding of interactions between Earth’s atmosphere, land, ocean and ice, helping determine how climate change will play out in the near and long term.

The steps announced Monday are part of Biden’s pledge to elevate climate change as a major priority. Biden has set a target to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also has said he expects to adopt a clean energy standard that would make electricity carbon-free by 2035, along with the wider goal of net-zero carbon emissions economywide by 2050.

Just last week, Biden directed federal agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy to identify and manage financial risks to government and the private sector posed by climate change. An executive order he issued Thursday calls for concrete steps to mitigate climate risks and could result in new regulations on the banking, housing and agriculture sectors, among others.

At the end of his visit to FEMA, Biden addressed agency employees and thanked them for their efforts in recent months. In addition to natural disasters, FEMA is playing a central role in the federal government’s effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in hard-to-reach areas of the country. The agency in March was also called to help support the processing of the surge of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S. southern border.

“I’ve asked you to do an awful lot since I became president,” Biden said.

Dan Kaniewski, who served as FEMA’s deputy administrator for resilience during the Trump administration, hailed the funding announcement, which significantly expands a program begun under President Donald Trump.

“BRIC was a shot in the arm for communities throughout the country, but this will be an early second dose,″ said Kaniewski, now a consultant at Marsh McLennan.

The new funding should help more communities receive needed funding to build climate resilience, he said.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

724
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Hurricane Season#Natural Disasters#Weather Forecasters#Ap#The White House#Bric#Americans#Marsh Mclennan#Earth System Observatory#Major Hurricanes#U S Emergency Spending#Increased Floods#Severe Drought#Weather Related Disasters#Climate Related Disasters#Wildfires#Winds#Extreme Weather Events#Climate Resilience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
NASA
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. Politicsasdwa.org

Biden FY2022 Full Budget Request Includes Large Increase for EPA & Water Programs

President Joe Biden released his fiscal 2022 budget request last week, building on the skinny budget released in April. The request petitions Congress to increase the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) annual funding by 21 percent, an additional $2 billion to $11.2 billion. This is a sharp departure from Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who targeted the Agency with budget cuts. According to a White House budget briefing, EPA’s “funding has been reduced by 27 percent since 2010, adjusted for inflation.”
EnvironmentPosted by
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Calls on Floridians to Prepare for Hurricane Season

With Tuesday marking the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted “Prepare Florida,” an initiative to encourage Floridians to prepare now before a hurricane makes landfall. The website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and resources to help Floridians ensure...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Grist

Biden’s only climate plan is in jeopardy

When President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.25 trillion “American Jobs Plan” in early April, many climate activists breathed a (small) sigh of relief. Although the plan was smaller than the $10 trillion progressive Democrats had proposed spending on revamping the country’s infrastructure, it was, in many ways, a Green New Deal in miniature. It included huge spending on clean energy, a civilian jobs program known as the “climate corps,” and a push to get electric cars on the road all across America. It was without question Biden’s primary plan to cut carbon emissions. The only one. The big one.
EnvironmentFox News

Hurricane season: How NASA tracks the dangerous storms

With an "above-normal" Atlantic hurricane season underway, researchers at NASA have partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other organizations to provide critical forecast data that could potentially save lives. While astronauts on board the International Space Station are able to observe and take photos from an...
Environmentsecuritymagazine.com

Prepare your organization for Atlantic hurricane season

Recent years have not only shown that the east coast is susceptible to the damaging impacts of hurricanes and other tropical systems, but that hurricanes are also not just a coastal threat. The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1st, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is encouraging individuals, families, businesses, and communities to begin preparing for hazardous weather that may result from hurricanes and other tropical systems.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Benzinga

Biden's Six Trillion-Dollar MAGA budget

The biggest news from last week came on Thursday. that is, U.S. president Joe Biden stood in front of placards that read “Blue Collar Blueprint For America” and unveiled his Administration’s ambitious proposal. Among the revelations is a proposed 6 trillion spend up in 2022 and running government budget deficits for the next decade. Under those circumstances, the Biden administration will propel the country into its next commercial and social phase of innovation.