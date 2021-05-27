Patient and disciplined, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is quietly one of MLB's best

Max Muncy has stopped swinging at balls, and now he looks like one of the best hitters in the entire league. Sounds simple enough, right? Sure, it’s easy to sit at home on your couch and yell at your TV: "Why’d he swing at that?!" But with velocity and pitch movement at an all-time high, even the best hitters in baseball are regularly whiffing at balls nowhere near the strike zone — and I promise you, you’d be flailing at those pitches, too.