The final four designs have been chosen for the new City of Wellman T-shirt. The contest was organized by the Wellman Chamber of Commerce earlier this spring. Residents had the opportunity to design a new t-shirt to represent the town. The only stipulations were that each entry had to have the name of the city somewhere in the design. You can cast a vote in the final stage by visiting Freeman Foods, the Wellman Scofield Public Library or Wellman City Hall before the end of the day June 20th.