The Best Floral Shower Curtains

Cabana stripes are not a new trend and in fact, some quick research informed me their roots precede the nautical origins that we typically think of. In Medieval times, stripes were generally worn by lower class people and criminals and it wasn’t until Queen Victoria dressed her four-year-old son in a stripe sailor suit did stripes start to become more accepted and adored by the general public. So, stripes have a rich, if not infamous history so maybe that is why they can be so polarizing. Here’s where I stand: cabana stripes are timeless and cool, if done right. Perhaps because of their popularity and mainstream presence in design and fashion throughout the decades, these thick bold lines are sometimes a tough pattern to nail down and can easily become cheesy and cheap if used haphazardly. We tend to think of them in relation with beaches and poolsides (or sometimes clowns), but when brought indoors they can be both elegant and playful and bring in a lot an unexpected excitement to a lackluster space. This pattern, though wonderfully simple, packs a huge design punch. Do you need convincing? Allow me to demonstrate.