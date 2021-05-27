Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond rally ends, hit by UK, U.S. sell-off

By Yoruk Bahceli
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)

May 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday, bringing to a halt a sharp rally since last week driven by dovish central bank comments, as a sell-off in U.S. and UK government bonds also hit the single-currency bloc.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s comments last week that it was too early for the central bank to discuss slowing its pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP), reinforced by remarks from several other ECB policymakers, had sent euro area bond yields down sharply in recent sessions.

But the rally came to a halt on Thursday, when Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the bank could raise rates earlier in 2022 if the economy rebounds faster than expected, and headlines on the U.S. White House Proposal emerged.

Those developments pushed UK and U.S. government bond yields higher, a move that was followed, though to a lesser extent, by higher-rated government bonds in the euro area like Germany’s, which often move in tandem with their foreign peers.

ECB policymaker and German central bank governor Jens Weidmann then said governments must curb public spending after the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid a conflict with monetary policy, so that it is clear the bank is not putting monetary policy at the service of fiscal policy.

The extent to which Weidmann would deviate from recent dovish signals by ECB policymakers was being watched particularly closely as he is among the most hawkish at the bank.

“Weidmann didn’t have too much impact given his known hawkish credentials so it leaves Bunds subject to bearish (moves) on the other side of the Channel and the Atlantic,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London, referring to German government bonds.

McGuire added that the fact that Weidmann’s comments did not address the near term diminished the likelihood of the ECB slowing its bond buying at its upcoming meeting.

Euro area yields had risen sharply earlier in the month, with Germany’s 10-year yield nearing positive territory last week, driven by speculation that a stronger economic outlook driven by speedier vaccinations in the bloc could prompt the ECB to slow the PEPP purchases at its June 10 meeting.

After falling nearly 10 basis points during the last four sessions, Germany’s 10-year yield was up 3 bps at -0.171% by 1427 GMT. Most other 10-year yields were also up by around 3 bps.

The Italian 10-year bond outperformed, with yields up 1 bp at 0.9325%, pushing the closely watched gap with German peers down to 110.06 bps. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Philippa Fletcher, Alexandra Hudson)

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#U S Prices#European Central Bank#Monetary Policy#Pepp#Bank Of England#White House#Channel#Rabobank#Italian#Euro Area Yields#Rally#U S Government#Ecb Policymakers#German Government Bonds#Rates Strategy#Fiscal Policy#Updates Prices#Uk#Moves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
Related
Industrykfgo.com

Euro zone production stronger than expected in April

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in April, driven by a more than doubling of durable consumer goods output from a year earlier as economies steadily reopened after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, data showed on Monday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in...
Stockskfgo.com

Economic recovery hopes power European shares to record high

(Reuters) – European shares hit a record high on Monday as investors bet on global central banks sticking to an accommodative stance on monetary policy even as the post-pandemic economic recovery gathers pace. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% by 0704 GMT after ending Friday with its fourth consecutive...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds on to 0.8580 amid ECB cautious approach

EUR/GBP remains muted in the early European session on Monday. The Euro coerces amid pre-Fed anxiety, ECB mindful outlook. Sterling gains on improved economic and inflation expectations. The EUR/GBP price is keeping the trading nerve very tightly on Monday as the new trading week begins. The cross-currency pair is adhering...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dovish ECB keeps Italy bond yields at lowest in almost 8 weeks

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year sovereign borrowing costs were pinned at their lowest levels in almost eight weeks on Monday, with a view that the European Central Bank is in no rush to taper its aggressive emergency stimulus supported by comments by its president. The euro zone economy...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah falls on virus concerns; Asia FX eyes Fed meeting

* Rupiah set for worst day since May 20 * S.Korea's won tracks biggest drop since June 2 * China, Taiwan markets closed * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was on track for its biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Monday amid surging coronavirus infections, while trading in most other Asian emerging markets was muted ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was set for its biggest one-day fall since May 20 after Indonesia on Sunday reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February. Stocks in Jakarta traded flat by 0412 GMT as dealers also looked ahead to Thursday's monetary policy meeting, where Bank Indonesia is expected to leave rates at record lows. Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht inched about 0.2% lower as overall trading was thinned by holidays in China and Taiwan and investors awaited monetary policy meetings. The U.S. central bank meeting on Wednesday will be key this week as financial markets look to see whether the Federal Reserve will reiterate that a recent rise in U.S. inflation is transitory. Investors are also eyeing the meeting to see whether the Fed could signal it is moving away from ultra-loose monetary policy earlier than expected. "The FOMC's policy tightening path will be the focus this week, but there appears to be limited scope for a hawkish surprise at this meeting," analysts at Barclays said in a note. "A benign FOMC outcome should support risk and EM FX in the near term." Emerging market assets have recorded healthy inflows in recent weeks with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar under pressure as markets have largely shrugged off worries over rising U.S. inflation. The Philippine bourse has surged more than 11% in the last three weeks, equities in Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam have rallied more than 5% each over that period, and Indian stocks have notched up record highs. The ringgit and the baht have risen for the last three weeks to be among the stand out emerging market currencies in Asia, and the rupiah has added more than 1% over that time. "Fundamentals and flows would remain supportive of Asia FX and we see modest room for a further gain vs USD," ANZ Research analysts said. Taiwan's central bank also holds a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will announce its rate decision on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.3 basis points at 6.361% ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index include Top Glove up 1.9%, Hartalega Holdings up 1.7% and Supermax up 1.6% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.09 -5.93 0.61 6.13 China 0.00 +2.04 0.00 3.36 India -0.14 -0.14 -0.74 12.16 Indonesia -0.24 -1.28 0.09 2.04 Malaysia -0.19 -2.28 0.59 -2.63 Philippines -0.12 +0.38 -0.26 -3.50 S.Korea -0.56 -2.76 0.00 13.08 Singapore -0.08 -0.43 -0.06 10.98 Taiwan 0.00 +3.08 0.00 16.84 Thailand -0.13 -3.67 -0.24 12.65 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-FX retreats as dollar consolidates gains, eyes on Fed

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slipped on Monday, with the forint leading regional losses against the euro and the Czech crown retreating from last week's 15 month-highs, mirroring the euro's moves against a firming U.S. dollar. By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint eased 0.6% to 350.2 against the euro, followed by the Czech crown trading at 25.4350, 0.28% down on the day. The Romanian leu was flat at 4.9190 and the zloty traded 0.2% softer at 4.5015. "Although bets on a rise in interest rates can still help the crown, how global markets act with the U.S. Fed will be key for this week," CSOB analysts said in a note. The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut bearish bets before a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that might signal an outlook change for U.S. monetary policy. Regional currencies have mostly held steady near recent highs last week, supported by positive sentiment after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecast on Thursday. Rate hike expectations had also helped as the central European region is facing the strongest inflation rise in the European Union as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets are pricing in a rate hike for June or August in the Czech Republic while the central bank of Hungary reiterated on Tuesday that it could become the first in the EU to launch a tightening cycle this month. "In the coming days the euro/zloty exchange rate will be struggling to stay below the 4.50 barrier. However, a shadow on the zloty valuation ... will be the Friday conference of the NBP president, which reduced the chances of imminent interest rate hikes," Bank Millennium said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1057 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 Czech 25.4350 25.3640 -0.28% +3.12% crown Hungary 350.2000 347.9400 -0.65% +3.58% forint Polish 4.5040 4.4920 -0.27% +1.23% zloty Romanian 4.9190 4.9180 -0.02% -1.10% leu Croatian 7.4900 7.4913 +0.02% +0.77% kuna Serbian 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 Prague 1181.74 1177.3100 +0.38% +15.05% Budapest 48960.07 48845.84 +0.23% +16.27% Warsaw 2238.07 2224.67 +0.60% +12.81% Buchares 11550.88 11520.46 +0.26% +17.80% t Ljubljan 1140.55 1141.85 -0.11% +26.61% a Zagreb 1969.45 1968.82 +0.03% +13.23% Belgrade 781.71 782.16 -0.06% +4.42% Sofia 542.29 542.48 -0.04% +21.17% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.2550 -0.0710 +094bps -7bps 5-year 1.4950 -0.0220 +212bps -2bps.
EconomyThe Guardian

The UK economy could be transformed by a central bank digital currency

Last week, the Bank of England launched a consultation on a UK central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the regulation of private digital currencies, joining dozens of other central banks around the world who are investigating “digital cash” and some, like the Chinese, who are already trialling it. Modern digital...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks scale another peak as await Fed signal

* Oil marches to multi-year highs as economies reopen. LONDON/TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. The...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

ECB's Schnabel Wants Bond-Buying Green Tilt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank could tilt its purchases of corporate bonds towards companies that pollute less or are cutting their emissions, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in a speech on Monday. Central bankers in the euro zone and around the world are debating what their role should...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A euro's rollback is within sights – DBS Bank

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting failed to spur momentum for the euro as taper talk failed to make it to the centre of discussions. Technically, there is momentum loss providing the basis for a roll lower for EUR, according to Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms in big week for FX markets; pound struggles

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut their bearish bets before a much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that might signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. Currency markets settled in tight...
Economydailymagazine.news

EU Starts $1 Trillion Debt Plan That Will 'Transform' Europe

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is testing investors' appetite to fund nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to finance its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The bloc opened books on debut 10-year bonds as part of its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) program, which will finance grants and...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Monday amid continued optimism about economic recovery and slightly fading concerns about any possibility of the Federal Reserve or other central banks tapering their asset buying programs. Investors also reacted positively to reports saying that the vaccination drive is gaining momentum in several...