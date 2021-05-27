Restoring Hope will start summer meals program

LAURINBURG — With local schools letting out for the summer, the Restoring Hope Center is preparing to make sure those youngsters don’t go hungry.

This year there are currently 10 planned feeding sites and two mobile routes to help feed the youth in Scotland County.

“The Scotland County Summer Meals Program will operate as ‘Grab and Go’ sites this year due to the pandemic,” said Program Coordinator Sharon Quick. “There are less ‘Grab and Go’ sites this year. We do have room to increase sites and are continuing our recruiting efforts.”

Anyone interested should call Quick at 910-610-9960.

Quick added besides looking for groups that want to operate the “Grab and Go” sites, the program also needs individuals and teams to run the mobile routes and general volunteers for multiple daily tasks.

“We do accept junior volunteers ages 12 and up,” Quick said. “Children under 12 can volunteer if accompanied by an adult. As with any children’s program, it is necessary for all volunteers ages 18 and over to have a criminal background check.”

Quick added last year the program averaged feeding around 500 children per day but Quick isn’t sure what the average will be this year due to summer school running this year.

“It is important for people to know these meals are available to all children 18 years of age and under,” Quick said. “Parents or children can go to any Site within the county to pick up meals for the children. We will operate from May 31 to Aug. 13.”

The program has helped feed thousands of kids over the past few years and Quick added it wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

“We are so appreciative for the many individuals, groups and organizations that volunteer and partner with the Scotland County Summer Meals Program,” Quick said. “This program succeeds because so many people from so many different backgrounds come together for one sole purpose. We never lose sight of that. We want to say thank you to this community for all that you do.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or for information can contact Quick at 910-610-9960 or restoringhopecenter@yahoo.com.

Below is the current list of 2021 feeding sites and times open, all will run Monday through Friday unless stated otherwise:

— Camp Nehemiah-Judah International Ministries at 1003 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Maxton will serve lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting on July 26 to Aug. 13.

— Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church at 1103 South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg will be offering lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. from May 31 to July 3.

— Kidz Zone-Food, Friends & Fun at 507 Warren Avenue in Laurinburg will be serving lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. from May 31 to Aug. 13.

— The NC Cooperative Extension 4-H EFNEP Boot Camp located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m from May 31 to Aug. 13. The location will be closed July 5-9.

— Partners in Ministry at 12 Third Street in East Laurinburg will be serving lunch from noon until 1 p.m. from June 14 to July 23. The location will be closed July 5-9.

— Renew Life Group, LLC, at 1224 Biggs Street in Laurinburg will be serving lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. from June 1 to Aug. 13. The location will be closed on July 5.

— Spring Hill/Friendship Volunteer Fire Department at 27860 Aberdeen Road in Marston will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from May 31 to Aug. 13.

— The New St. John’s Holiness Church at 1307 Nort Main St. in Laurinburg will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 1 to Aug. 13.

— Word of Life Ministries at 1211 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg will be serving lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. from May 31 to Aug. 13.

— Zion Campbell AME at 801 Midland Way in Laurinburg will be serving lunch from noon to 1 p.m. from May 31 to Aug. 13. The location will be closed on July 5.

— Mobile routes will be at Tara Village, 501 Butler Street in Laurinburg from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and McDuffie Village, 307 Carver Street in Laurinburg from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexchange.com .