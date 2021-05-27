Cancel
Energy Industry

This Solar Crypto Mine Plan Is Stranger Than Fiction

By Molly Taft
Gizmodo
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Montana crypto empire wants to build out one of the nation’s largest solar projects, promising it will power a technological revolution in the state. But some residents are worried about the impact the project could have on their community–and it brings up a question of whether installing huge renewable energy projects is worth it when they come in tandem with energy-sucking industries rather than decarbonizing what’s already there.

