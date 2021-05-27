Quick Hits: The Mr. Smith Goes to Detroit? Edition

1) The Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced yesterday that neither head coach Scott Gordon nor assistant coach Kerry Huffman will be returning for next season despite the team's 18-7-6 record amid very trying circumstances during the 2020-21. With Gordon, per Flyers general manager and team president Chuck Fletcher's statements to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Sam Carchidi, the organization was not going to extend Gordon's contract this offseason beyond its expiration after the 2021-22 season. Gordon did not want to go into the final year of his deal as a "lame duck" behind the bench. Thus, the two sides decided to part ways now, per Fletcher. Gordon told the Inquirer it was an amicable parting and he felt well-treated during his six seasons with the Phantoms and half-plus season as the Flyers' interim head coach in 2018-19.