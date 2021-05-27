Cancel
NHL

Quick Hits: The Mr. Smith Goes to Detroit? Edition

By Winging It In Motown
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t watch this yet, but JJ did, and he says Smith talks about wanting to get a little quicker, turn better in the corners, improve on making plays in the offensive zone. You can watch the full press availability at the link. Around the NHL. This week Stan stays...

NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Gordon & Huffman, '74 Cup Anniversary, Flyers Warriors

1) The Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced yesterday that neither head coach Scott Gordon nor assistant coach Kerry Huffman will be returning for next season despite the team's 18-7-6 record amid very trying circumstances during the 2020-21. With Gordon, per Flyers general manager and team president Chuck Fletcher's statements to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Sam Carchidi, the organization was not going to extend Gordon's contract this offseason beyond its expiration after the 2021-22 season. Gordon did not want to go into the final year of his deal as a "lame duck" behind the bench. Thus, the two sides decided to part ways now, per Fletcher. Gordon told the Inquirer it was an amicable parting and he felt well-treated during his six seasons with the Phantoms and half-plus season as the Flyers' interim head coach in 2018-19.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Two more hits

Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Los Angeles' 3-2 win over Arizona on Thursday. Smith recorded an infield single in the second before parking a Merrill Kelly offering over the left field fence for a decisive home run to break a 2-2 tie. This was Smith's fifth homer of the year and third straight start with two hits, a stretch that his raised his slash line to .274/.375/.504.
MLBwcn247.com

Detroit's Spencer Turnbull no-hits Seattle in Tigers 5-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But his fastball and biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of gems on the mound in 2021. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Good News Bad News Ugly News Edition

Why Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is keeping Jeff Blashill as coach: ‘We play hard’ - Freep. “I feel our team is collectively very competitive,” Yzerman said. “Whether we play well or not every night is different, but we play hard. Our players play hard and I think that’s a reflection of the coaching staff, that they have the respect of the players.”
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Provorov, Alumni Weekend, TIFH (1995 ECSF)

1) On a day filled with upsets at the 2021 IIHF World Championships, Team Russia barely avoided a potential minor upset as Mikhail Grigorenko scored with 19 seconds left in the third period to defeat the Czech Republic, 4-3, on Friday. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov started the game-winning transition rush that saw the Czech get caught on a line change. Provorov collected a dump-in that the Czechs failed to get in deep and quickly passed the puck up the wall to Grigorenko. From the left circle just above the dot, Grigorenko beat goalie Simon Hrubec.
Oregon StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Diamond Beat: Detroit's Turnbull no-hits Mariners

May 17-23: Results from Mariners, Hops and Oregon and Oregon State baseball and softball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and college baseball and softball. TUESDAY, MAY 18 Pro baseball Tigers 5, Mariners 0 — For the second time in two weeks, Seattle has been no-hit by an opposing pitcher. Detroit's Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter against the Mariners, striking out nine and walking two. He threw first-pitch strikes to 24 of 29 hitters. He threw 117...
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Come Back Soon Edition

“Wearing the winged wheel has been a dream since I first started playing hockey, and maybe even before,” Glendening said. “I never knew if it was going to be a reality, but it was something I always dreamed of. Every day I come to the rink to and get to put that sweater on, it’s a special day for me.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Musings and Quick Hits: Patrick, Couturier, TIFH

1) A recent report by TSN stated that Flyers center/right wing Nolan Patrick, a restricted free agent this summer, may request a trade. Patrick, who has changed agents three times in three seasons, is now represented by Rich Evans ( Point West Sports). Frankly, after missing the entire 2019-20 season and then posting a mere nine points (4g, 5a) in 2020-21, the Patrick camp isn't in position to demand much of anything right now.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Jo(h)n Edition

UPDATE: The #RedWings today agreed to terms with right wing Jonatan Berggren on a three-year entry-level contract. More » https://t.co/YH3VmTw4do pic.twitter.com/O1OVNjTezk— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 20, 2021. Hooray!. “I was feeing real good. I was doing pregame skates with the taxi squad and doing some drills, and slowly I...
High Schoolprepbaseballreport.com

Future/Junior Future Games Trials: Quick Hits

The Future/Junior Future Games Trials took place this past Sunday, May 23rd, at Spain Park High School in Birmingham, AL. This event hosted a wide variety of players in different classes, ranging from 2022's-2026's at the event. All of these players aimed toward potentially earning an invite to the Future Games for 2023-2024 players, Junior Future Games for 2025-2026 players, and the Southeast Unsigned Senior Games for players in the 2022 class. All three of these events mentioned are prestigious events that are played at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA at the end of July.
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Consistently Inconsistent Edition

Some nice highlights of Seider’s play in yesterday’s win against Canada. Josh Archibald was suspended one game for clipping by the NHL Department of Player Safety and will not play for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (9:45 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS2).
Basketballcyclonefanatic.com

MUSINGS: Quick hits on softball, NBA Playoffs and more

It’s another week and that means it is time for another round of Musings. I’ve got a list of topics I want to hit on quickly so let’s hop right to it. *** Cheers to the Iowa State softball program for finishing up its historic season over the weekend. The Cyclones finished 34-23 and won their first two NCAA Tournament games in school history on Saturday before losing in the regional final on Sunday.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Dillabaugh on Hart, Ask Billy, Alumni

1) Flyers goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh was Thursday's guest on Jason Myrtetus's Flyers Daily Podcast for the Flyers Broadcast Network. He discussed Carter Hart's extremely rough season, what Hart needs to do to bounce back in 2021-22 and why Dillabaugh feels very confident that Hart will do. He also discussed Brian Elliott.
NBAsports360az.com

Quick Hits From Suns Win Over Lakers

Lebron James and Anthony Davis were pulled from the game with the fans chanting “Beat LA.” The Suns did just that, taking game one 99-90 of their Western Conference playoff series. Before getting into the game, I have to say it was just nice to be back around NBA playoff...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Logs three hits in loss

Smith started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals. Smith moved to right field from first base to make room for Christian Walker, who was activated off the injured list. Smith had been filling in for injured players in center field, right field and at first base, but players are starting to return and opportunities for Smith are dwindling. Right field, which is available due to Kole Calhoun's hamstring injury, is where the at-bats exist now. It may come down to a choice between Smith and Josh Reddick, who started seven of the first eight games since joining the roster, but the Diamondbacks would likely choose the younger Smith.
MLBCanton Repository

Shane Bieber has no-hit bid snapped in 7th against Detroit Tigers

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber finished nine outs away from joining the growing list of pitchers around the league to throw a no-hitter. Bieber was through six innings against the Detroit Tigers today without allowing a hit, but Jonathan Schoop led off the seventh inning with a home run, ending the big. Zach Plesac, against the Seattle Mariners, took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost it with six outs to go.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara hitting fifth in Detroit's Saturday lineup against Royals

Detroit Tigers outfielder Nomar Mazara is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Mazara will man right field with Robbie Grossman shifting in left and Eric Haase sitting out. numberFire's models project Mazara to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Evgeny Kuznetsov hopes to remain with the Caps in 2021-22

To say Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 2021 NHL season was a roller coaster would be an understatement; the eight-yet vet was a key part of the Caps’ Stanley Cup run in 2018, but has underwhelmed since, and this season alone, he dealt with two bouts of COVID-19, at least one violation of team COVID protocols that cost the team a six-figure fine, and a one-game suspension issued for being late to a team function.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Buyouts, Contracts, Jones, Hamilton, Alumni Golf and More

1) According to Cap Friendly, the Flyers final cap spending for the 2020-21 season was $80.63 million with $868,799 available below the cap ceiling. The team did not have to dip into long-term injured reserve allowance to stay cap compliant for the season. Per Cap Friendly, 10 teams finished the...