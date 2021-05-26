13 Recipes For Memorial Day

There's arguably no Italian dolce as ubiquitous as the crostata, so in honor of World Baking Day, we thought some crostata recipes would undoubtedly be in order. The crostata is the Italian counterpart to a pie, and the most classic crostata comprise open-face shortcrust pastry filled with apricot, raspberry, or blueberry jam and complete with a lattice top. Italians prefer a starting their day with a sweet and anyone who has traveled to Italy has likely noticed one presliced at a hotel breakfast spread, its partially glossy top nestled alongside the savory options. Also on the first-meal-of-the-day front, crostata often occupy cake stands perched on bars atop the country, as a breakfast alternative to the usual brioche or cornetto. And at lunchtime, restaurants often have them on offer for dessert.