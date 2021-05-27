Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 2-Brazil's unemployment hits historic high 14.7% in the first quarter

By Jamie McGeever
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

(Adds comment, chart)

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s unemployment rate rose to a historic high of 14.7% in the first quarter of the year, figures showed on Thursday, as a record number of people out of work and other indicators pointed to general weakness across the labor market.

The official unemployment rate rose from 13.9% in the three months through December, statistics agency IBGE said, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

IBGE said it was the highest unemployment rate since its series began in 2012, but added that seasonal factors were at play too.

“Unemployment rates tend to rise at the beginning of each year as people hired at the end of the previous year are dismissed. These layoffs in the first few months of the year put pressure on the job market,” said IBGE analyst Adriana Beringuy.

The figures also capture the early part of the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil that prompted new lockdown measures in many cities and has also sharply increased the death toll.

Alberto Ramos at Goldman Sachs calculated that the unemployment rate would have been 20.6% had the rate of particiapation in the job market been the same as it was a year ago.

IBGE said that the number of people officially unemployed rose to a new high of 14.8 million from 13.9 million in the three months to December, up nearly 2 million people, or 15%, from a year ago.

Economy Ministry figures show record formal job growth in the first quarter of the year. But as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes again noted this week, the informal labor market has suffered most in the pandemic and remains weak.

Some 85.7 million Brazilians had work in January, IBGE said, little changed from the previous quarter but down 7.1% or 6.6 million people from the same period a year earlier.

The number of people entirely out of the workforce held steady at 76.5 million, IBGE said, but that was up more than 9 million people or 13.7% from a year earlier.

IBGE said that the number of discouraged workers rose to a series high of 6 million, while the number of under-utilized workers rose by more than a million from the prior quarter to 33.2 million. Discouraged workers is the term given to people not actively looking for a job or who have not found one after a long time, usually because they have given up looking.

The under-employment rate rose to 29.7% from 28.7% in the October-December period, IBGE said.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Growth Rates#Market Rates#Hits#Economists#Brasilia#Brazilians#Indicators#Economy Ministry Figures#December#Rose#Record Number#Statistics Agency Ibge#January#Seasonal Factors#Poll#Job Market#General Weakness#Cities#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Country
Brazil
Related
Businesskelo.com

Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product fell 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed. The kingdom’s economy has been hit hard by the...
EconomyForexTV.com

India Industrial Production Surges

India industrial production surged more-than-expected in April, mainly due to the low base effect as the economy was under a harsh lockdown in the same month last year to control the coronavirus pandemic. The industrial production index grew 134.4 percent year-on-year, official data showed Friday, which was faster than the...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Canada's net worth jumps in first quarter of 2021

OTTAWA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Canada's national net worth increased 1,070.9 billion Canadian dollars, up 7.7 percent to 14,965.7 billion Canadian dollars in the first quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Friday. The unparalleled rise of the national net worth, which includes the sum of national wealth and...
Businessrebusinessonline.com

First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Decrease to 376,000, Inflation Up to 13-Year High

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 376,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended June 5, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims were a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s unrevised unemployment claims of 385,000. Still, the claims were higher than the Dow Jones economists’ estimates of 370,000, according to CNBC.
Economybywire.news

Japan upgrades first-quarter GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank at a slower-than-initially reported pace in the first quarter, on smaller cuts to plant and equipment spending, but the coronavirus pandemic still dealt a huge blow to overall demand. The slower contraction provides a relief for policymakers hoping Japan's economic recovery will not lag those...
BusinessAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a...
EconomyBloomberg

Italy’s Spending Drives Unexpected First-Quarter Economic Growth

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Italy’s economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% in the first quarter of the year, helped by over a year of government spending to counter the impact of successive lockdowns. Quarterly growth was revised from a previous...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls after unemployment data

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Tuesday after data showed that the country’s unemployment rate hit a new record high in the first quarter, signalling continued weakness in an economy whose woes were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sentiment was also affected by the resumption...
Economyapanews.net

S/Africa’s unemployment rate hits new high

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a record 32.6% in the first three months of 2021 compared to 32.5% in the previous quarter, a senior Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) official said on Tuesday. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke, however, said data showed that the number of employed persons during the first...
Worldbitcoin.com

Home Crypto Mining Spikes in Brazil Amid Record High Unemployment

With rising unemployment rates and rampant economic uncertainty, in the wake of the Covid crisis, a growing number of Brazilians are finding an alternative income source in cryptocurrency mining. GPU rigs have been spotted even in favelas as a relatively small investment can return more than the average salary in Brazil.