Food & Drinks

‘Summer of ’Cue’ underway across North Carolina

By Alan Wooten Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
“Summer of ’Cue” is underway across North Carolina.

The initiative of the N.C. Pork Council encourages support for local restaurants throughout the state. The challenge rewards patrons with a unique T-shirt after a restaurant three times and purchasing a pork dish while promoting the visit on Facebook and Instagram using the #SummerofCue hashtag.

The promtion ends Labor Day.

Jim Lynch is a Wayne County farmer and president of the council. He said the coronavirus pandemic has had a deep impact into the industry.

“Everyone has a barbecue bucket list,” said Jen Kendrick, communications director for the N.C. Pork Council. “This is a perfect excuse to get out and enjoy some great barbecue and support our local restaurants.”

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the initiative a year ago. The Pork Council brought it back again this year.

North Carolina has more than 450 barbecue restaurants. It also has three of the top pork production counties in the United States, including Bladen County usually among the top dozen. Bladen is also home to the world’s largest pork production facility, the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

To participate, take a picture of the pork entree, tag the restaurant, tag @NCPork and use the #SummerofCue hashtag. Once the participant has been to a restaurant three times, go to ncpork.org/summerofcue and fill out a claim form. Full details are on the website.

For every eligible entry, the N.C. Pork Council will donate $5 to a North Carolina food bank up to $5,000 total. Contributions will be split among Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, and the InterFaith Food Shuttle.

Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.