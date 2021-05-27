‘Summer of ’Cue’ underway across North Carolina

“Summer of ’Cue” is underway across North Carolina.

The initiative of the N.C. Pork Council encourages support for local restaurants throughout the state. The challenge rewards patrons with a unique T-shirt after a restaurant three times and purchasing a pork dish while promoting the visit on Facebook and Instagram using the #SummerofCue hashtag.

The promtion ends Labor Day.

Jim Lynch is a Wayne County farmer and president of the council. He said the coronavirus pandemic has had a deep impact into the industry.

“Everyone has a barbecue bucket list,” said Jen Kendrick, communications director for the N.C. Pork Council. “This is a perfect excuse to get out and enjoy some great barbecue and support our local restaurants.”

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the initiative a year ago. The Pork Council brought it back again this year.

North Carolina has more than 450 barbecue restaurants. It also has three of the top pork production counties in the United States, including Bladen County usually among the top dozen. Bladen is also home to the world’s largest pork production facility, the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

To participate, take a picture of the pork entree, tag the restaurant, tag @NCPork and use the #SummerofCue hashtag. Once the participant has been to a restaurant three times, go to ncpork.org/summerofcue and fill out a claim form. Full details are on the website.

For every eligible entry, the N.C. Pork Council will donate $5 to a North Carolina food bank up to $5,000 total. Contributions will be split among Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, and the InterFaith Food Shuttle.