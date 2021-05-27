Deutsches Nationaltheater und Staatskapelle Weimar Ends Regular Season & Announces Summer Performances

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum returns to live performances with outdoor 2021 Summer SeasonTheatricum Botanicum returns to live performance at its unique and stunning outdoor amphitheater in Topanga with a summer season of three plays July 10 through Nov. 7. Tickets to Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum 2021 Repertory Season, sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation, go on sale June 1 at theatricum.com. Best known for presenting lively and engaging renditions of the works of William Shakespeare, Theatricum will open the season on Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. with a fresh look at Julius Caesar. Director Ellen Geer views Shakespeare's iconic thriller about power, politics and the elusive nature of truth through a different lens, telling the tale from the vantage point of the Soothsayer. Audiences yearning for live theater after a year-long drought can satisfy their cravings by returning the next day, Sunday, July 11 at 4 p.m., for the opening of A Midsummer Night's Dream. This summer, Theatricum offers a new take on its signature production, infusing the Bard's beautiful language with music and song to heighten the pleasure.