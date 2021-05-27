Cancel
Deutsches Nationaltheater und Staatskapelle Weimar Ends Regular Season & Announces Summer Performances

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Deutsches Nationaltheater und Staatskapelle Weimar official website) The Deutsches Nationaltheater und Staatskapelle Weimar has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its regular 2020-21 season. Per an official press release, the opera house has decided not to resume performances in its indoor venues for the rest of the season....

