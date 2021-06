For the Detroit Red Wings, the 2020-21 season is over. While other teams make their way to the playoffs, the Red Wings sit at the sixth-best draft lottery odds, according to Tankathon. This season was filled with unsurprising and underwhelming results for the Red Wings. Despite this, the team played far above expectations. Younger players stepped up, new faces filled in on key roles, and goaltending (eventually) shaped up. Out of all the faces on the roster, three particular players stood out this season as the Red Wings 2020-21 MVPs. They’ve shown immense growth and done more than enough to warrant this recognition.