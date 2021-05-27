Cancel
Crofton, NE

Crofton's Arens is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

By Joe Tjaden
Norfolk Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team. At last week’s State Track & Field Championships in Omaha, she won all three of her events with personal bests in each. Last Friday, Arens won the 3200 in 11:16.04, a mark that was 31 seconds faster than second place. On Saturday in the 800, she won in a school record time of 2:18.21. Arens followed up her efforts with her third state title of the meet in the 1600, where her time of 5:14.71 was nearly ten seconds faster than the next competitor. Her thirty team points accounted for over three-fourths of Crofton's total on their way to a fifth place team finish. Over the course of the season, Arens only lost three races, all at the Sioux City Relays in the 800, 1500, and 3000 events where she placed second to one of Iowa's Class 4A state leaders. She also gathered honors at the Norfolk Classic where she was the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Meet after breaking the meet record in the 3200 and also winning the 1600. Arens was Crofton's high point scorer of the season. She was nominated by Coach Mickey Doerr. Congratulations to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

norfolkdailynews.com
