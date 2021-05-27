Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabrielle Union Drops An Important Message About Her Shady Baby

By Christian Burton
celebrityinsider.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle Union posted a message about her daughter, aka the shady baby. Check out her post below. 'THANK YOU!!!! #ShadyBaby made the New York Times Best Seller List!!!! Thank you to everyone who bought the book, supported the book, supported our family and took the time to give good reviews! We are SO GRATEFUL!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!! #ShadyNation showed up and showed OUT!!! 📚🤗' Gaby captioned her post.

celebrityinsider.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toya Johnson
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shadybaby#The Justice Department#The Civil Rights Bureau#New York Times Best#Shady Baby#Shady Toddler#Shady Pre Schooler#Daughter#Congrats#Message#Book#Congratulations#Goodness#Gabunion#Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Senate
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

There's Not 1 Thing We Hate About Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade's TikTok Outfit Swap

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade are sharing a wardrobe now, and if that isn't chic, I don't know what is. On Tuesday, Gabrielle posted a TikTok video throwing back to her nostalgic film 10 Things I Hate About You, with 14-year-old Zaya joining for the fashionable moment. The TikTok starts off with Gabrielle in a white jacket over a blouse and black shorts with Zaya in a patterned white skirt, a black top, and matching loafers. "We like our Sketchers but we ❤ our #PradaGalleria bags," Gabrielle captioned the video, a nod to her character Chastity's iconic quote.
Moviesmycouriertribune.com

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope starring in The Inspection

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope have been cast in 'The Inspection'. The duo have boarded the autobiographical film that has been written and directed by Elegance Bratton is his feature directorial debut. Few plot details have been released but Jeremy will play a young gay man who enlists in the...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Watch Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia React Adorably After Receiving Tupac Shirt as a Gift

That's "Pac" to you! When it comes to presents for kids, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade keep it rockin'. The Bring It On actress recently handed their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James a special gift, a Tupac Shakur T-shirt. A video of the toddler opening the present and reacting adorably was posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, four days before the late iconic "California Love" rapper would have celebrated his 50th birthday. "Pac in a box," read the caption. "It is not my birthday but 90s West coast hip hop is a gift. #CaliforniaLove #ShadyBaby East coast vs West coast vs the South... who yall...
CelebritiesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter’s Playhouse Is Honestly Tiny House Goals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. How much would one have to pay in rent to live in Kaavia James’ playhouse? Asking for a friend. Gabrielle Union posted a video to her Instagram on May 22, and although it wasn’t the star of the show, her daughter Kaavia’s playhouse somehow made its way onto “tiny house goals” Pinterest boards nationwide.
Malibu, CAdailynewsgh.com

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Make One Stylish Duo on Date Night!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are enjoying a stylish night out!. The 48-year-old Bring It On actress and the 39-year-old retired NBA player held hands as they left dinner at Nobu restaurant on Saturday night (June 5) in Malibu, Calif. Gabrielle looked super chic in a long-sleeved white dress while...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Does Mom's Hair in New Video (& She's Just a Little Distracted)

Gabrielle Union is the queen of switching up hairstyles. One week she'll be touting a wave of braids and the next she's got a gorgeous bob. A big part of this mane magic is thanks to Union's frequent hairstylist, Larry Jarah Sims, who is the Bring It On star's go-to man when it comes to those fresh 'dos. However, Sims is currently on vacation, so Union needed to turn to someone else to help her with her hair, and she chose her daughter, Kaavia James.
CelebritiesEssence

9 Of Gabrielle Union And Kaavia's Best #TwinningWithMommy Moments

From matching bags to matching bonnets, nobody does coordinated cuteness like these two. Ask around and any mom will tell you, one of the best things about having a child is getting to play dress up with them. Okay, maybe it’s not in the top five of benefits to being a parent, but it certainly is a perk. What mom can resist a sparkly tutu or an “I Love Mom” onesie? Some take things an adorable step further and dress their kids just like them. Gabrielle Union is one of those women.
Celebritiesyourblackworld.net

Fans Laughed At Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Saying Her Mom’s Breathe Stink

Kaavia James, the daughter of actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwyane, is a social media star, despite the duo’s Hollywood and professional basketball awards. James has again captured the attention of many people on social media with her shades. Over the weekend, her mother, in a video post on her personal Instagram page, revealed the charming child sitting on her as she played with her daughter’s feet. James, who attempted to insert a piece of paper over her mother Union’s mouth, told her, “You stink.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Walking Disco Ball in a Reflective Jacket & Trending Biker Shorts

Gabrielle Union just proved that glitter is always a girl’s best friend. Yesterday, at stepdaughter Zaya Wade’s 14th birthday party, the actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, teaching their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, how to roller skate. The “Bring it On” star wore a bedazzled oversized Magda Butrym blazer, pairing the statement piece with black biker shorts and a black undershirt.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Coordinates with Her Stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, in Head-to-Toe Prada

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade are proving that timeless style transcends generations. The Bring It On actress shared new photos of her and her stepdaughter on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off coordinating head-to-toe Prada ensembles. For the family photo op, Union wore an oversized white robe with a crisp pinstriped button-down and black shorts, and had her hair styled up in a high ponytail. Zaya took the preppy approach, wearing a white crew-neck tee with a black Prada bandeau and flowing midi skirt. Both showed off their matching purses—the actress sporting a black Prada Galleria bag, the 14-year-old rocking the blue style—and chunky leather loafers.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Swan Princess in This ﻿Gorgeous Prada Dress with a Plunging Neckline

Gabrielle Union knows that you don't have to be getting married to steal the show in a white dress. The Bring It On actress gave us major swan princess vibes in the form-fitting gown from Prada that she wore to the Billboard Music Awards. The custom-made design was covered in sequins and included a white Prada plaque on the shoulder. However, the highlight of the stunning dress was the rounded, plunging neckline in the front.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Had a Major Prada Moment on TikTok

Zaya Wade may have just turned 14, but she's already a style icon in the making — and her latest fashion moment with Gabrielle Union is major. Zaya teamed up with her stepmom for a truly adorable TikTok video spotlighting their Prada Galleria bags. In the video, which was posted by Gabrielle Union, we see Zaya sitting on the stairs in a crisp white shirt with a black bandeau top over it, paired with a full white skirt with cutout details. Zaya wears the sweet and summery 'fit with a pair of model-approved black Prada loafers and some clear-frame glasses. Gabrielle is walking down the stairs with the bag in hand, wearing a pair of high-waisted black shorts, a white top, a white jacket with black piping, and the same loafers in white. Suddenly, she drops the bag, and she and Zaya switch places – and outfits, too.