Hey Apple Watch, can you give it a rest?

When the first Apple Watch came out, I'll admit it, I was skeptical. After all, I already had a great Fitbit at the time, and it was great, why would I want or need an Apple Watch? Foolish words, I know. A few months later, I ended up buying one because of FOMO. At that point, I understood, and honestly, I found it way more motivational than a basic Fitbit to help me get on track towards a healthier and more active lifestyle. Plus, I could get my notifications on my wrist, make calls, and other things — this was the way of the future.