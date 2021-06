If you see me at a local park or out and about with my kids, you may think I'm a free-range parent — and I'm okay with that. My parenting style is pretty low-key when I take the kids out to socialize with others. I try to give them the space and distance they need from me so that they can figure things out on their own and cultivate their own independence. That is our goal as parents, isn't it? To eventually send them out into the world without us so that they can live strong, happy, and independent lives?