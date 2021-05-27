Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stefon Diggs aiming for 'five Super Bowl rings' in his climb to 'the mountain top'

By Nick Shook
NFL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wrote earlier this week about the impact of continuity on Josh Allen's career, but the biggest change might have ended up doing the most for him so far. The face of that change isn't close to satisfied, either. Taking a page out of LeBron James circa July 2010, Bills receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ ran up the total of titles he's seeking in his new home when speaking with a publication hailing from his hometown.

www.nfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Thurman Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bowl Games#Ball Games#Nfl Football#Football Games#Playoff Games#Bills#Dc Magazine#The Hall Of Fame#Buffalo#Pro Bowl#The Minnesota Miracle#Rings#Receptions#This Week#Titles#Holes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Josh Allen vs. Tom Brady named best QB matchup of 2021

The Bills will visit an old friend in 2021 and it’s a game much of Buffalo is looking forward to. Some had hoped that the Bills visiting quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the NFL’s season-opening matchup on Thursday of Week 1. Instead, it was revealed that those two won’t meet until Week 14.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: quarterback Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills won 13 games in the pandemic-altered 2020 NFL season. While general manager Brandon Beane has built a fantastic roster with plenty of depth throughout, the team’s fortunes really turned thanks to the growth of the man drafted to be the franchise quarterback. The Bills haven’t had a...
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Report: Bills rework Stefon Diggs’ contract, save $8M in cap space

The Buffalo Bills restructured the contract of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saving $7.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season, ESPN reported Tuesday. The team converted $11.7 million of Diggs' 2021 salary into a signing bonus, putting his base salary at $990,000 for this season, per Spotrac. The...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Plays that defined 2020: Week 1—New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

What if someone told you they had the audacity to miss a Bills game? What if you could show them one play, and one play only, to recap the whole thing? What play would you choose? Welcome to Plays that defined 2020... New York Jets at Buffalo Bills. The season...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among most popular jerseys in the NFL

On the football field, the Buffalo Bills posted a 13-3 record during the 2020 NFL season, earning their first AFC East Championship and first playoff victory in 25 years as the Bills would make their first appearance in the AFC Championship game since the 1993 season. After a year playing...
NFLUSA Today

Stefon Diggs is latest player to show at Bills OTAs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the latest player to appear at OTAs on Wednesday. The team posted to their social media account on Twitter and shared this image of Diggs:. Last week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Diggs was one of several veterans not with the team during practices at that time. Diggs is the latest of a few who were not there last week that have now showed up.
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

7 observations from Bills OTAs Week 2 practice: Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders arrive; more Dane Jackson

Orchard Park, N.Y. — When the NFL begins its season in September, players will have to reacquaint themselves with full stadiums packed with screaming fans. The Buffalo Bills played all eight of their regular season home games without fans in 2020 before opening up their stadium to limited capacity for their two playoff games. On Wednesday inside the newly-named Highmark Stadium, Sean McDermott had the noise blaring to help get his team prepared for the return to normalcy, even now several months before games begin.
NFLchatsports.com

Stefon Diggs was at Buffalo Bills OTAs Wednesday so here is some video

On Tuesday, we updated you on the Buffalo Bills players in attendance for the opening of Week 2 Organized Teams Activies (OTAs). On Wednesday, a new player joined the list in All-Pro and newly restructured wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs was one of the few folks that missed the first week of the voluntary workouts and he was also not in attendance on Tuesday.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills’ top-ten 2020 salary-cap values: No. 10 — WR Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills won 13 games in the 2020 NFL regular season en route to the franchise’s first trip to the AFC Championship Game in a generation. Along the way, some of general manager Brandon Beane’s acquisitions appeared shrewd, while others fell flat. We’ve run an offseason list ranking the...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that predicted Josh Allen's big year

During most of his five-season tenure with the New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. was considered one of the top wide receivers in Fantasy football. However, he has been a disappointment in his two years in Cleveland, as he only caught four TD passes in his first season with the Browns. He was even more frustrating in 2020, when he caught only 23 passes for 319 yards in seven games before suffering a torn ACL. After the Browns made their first playoff appearance since 2002, Beckham is eager to get back into the flow of Cleveland's offense, but where should you slot him in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen contract projection, 2021

The Buffalo Bills and their fans believe they’ve found the quarterback of the future in Josh Allen, the team’s 2018 first-round selection. Naturally now that the Bills have picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season, talks turn to a long-term contract extension. While general manager Brandon Beane and...