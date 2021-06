The cohort of internet is bustling with the news of the now glorious ‘Clubhouse Couple’ getting married virtually via the audio social media app. This is a one of its kind deviant arrangement which has caused much pandemonium amongst netizens who are waiting with baited breath for the D-day. This can be termed as one of the first weddings in the history of the digital world which will take place via an audio app and is surely going to grab a million eyeballs for its uniqueness. We spoke to the couple on their pioneering plan and what made them choose this app to start their marital life when people around are planning destination weddings. The Clubhouse bride Natasha informs us, “I heard my beau’s voice for the first time on Clubhouse and the moment I heard him it was decided that he’s the man I want to spend my whole life with. In a way you can say that Clubhouse played cupid in our love story, the reason it holds a special place in our hearts.”