We’ve been tracking the addition of a new share sheet in Chrome and the addition of the included, built-in screenshot tool for some time. While it has taken quite a bit of time to arrive here in Chrome 91, it is no less welcome and no less awesome for it. Rolling out widely for all users, this new feature at first seemed a bit unnecessary and repetitive given the fact that nearly all Android phones already have a baked-in screenshot tool. However, after playing with it for a few minutes, I can say that this is a worthy add-on and one I think Google was smart to employ.