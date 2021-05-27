Cancel
Mckinney, TX

‘Savage’ serial domestic violence abuser Jeremy Alan Andrews gets life in prison

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — Jeremy Alan Andrews, 41, of Dallas viciously attacked his girlfriend for more than three hours after accusing her of cheating. A jury found Andrews guilty of assault family violence by strangulation in that case. Now he could spend the rest of his life in prison. A...

kesq.com
