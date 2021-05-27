Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Rise of the Accidental Home Chef and Why the Practice of (Smart) Cooking is Good for You

By Brian Solis
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, our lives were forever changed. The effects of sheltering-in-place, staying cautious, and constantly worrying about everything from the health and wellness of loved ones, the economy, and our own well-being placed us in a space of uncertainty. We had to learn to adapt, every day. The silver lining of disruption is that, one way or another, we all had to pay attention to the present, and more importantly, to ourselves. We were pushed to reevaluate life and reconsider our personal definitions of happiness and success. These reflections reshaped our daily behaviors and also our aspirations. As these new routines took shape, new lifestyles emerged, and continue to do so. This led to so many life changes. We learned to become resilient. The key though, is to hold on to those positive new behaviors and to let go of those habits that were holding us back.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Sous Chef#Cooking Recipes#Healthy Cooking#Slow Cooking#Culinary Cooking#Hometown Food Company#Arrowhead Mills#Creativity Wellness#Bbc#White Lily#Time#Smart Cooking#Real Home Cooking#Cooking Ability#Traditional Cooking#Finished Cooking#Individualized Cooking#Home Chef#Wood Fired Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Recipes
Related
Lifestyleraleighmag.com

A Home Cook’s Guide to Spices…Like a Chef

What does the inside of your spice cabinet look like? Let me take a guess—you have about three bottles of paprika (one of which dates back to the Obama administration); a few you bought for a specific recipe and only used once; and the last time you opened the cabinet to look for something, two bottles tipped over and one fell out.
Recipesava360.com

$264 vs $16 Lasagna: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients | Epicurious

Pro chef Rawlston Williams from The Food Sermon and home cook Gabrielle are swapping ingredients and hoping for the best! We set Gabrielle up with all of the supplies she’d need to conjure up Chef Rawlston’s extremely pricey $264 lasagna, while sending her more modest $16 worth of ingredients back the other direction. While Rawlston was using his skills and experience to elevate Gabi’s lasagna recipe, food scientist Rose dialed in to assist our home cook along her way. Watch and find out whose lasagna comes out on top.
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Cubano Panini Sandwich

This delicious Cubano sandwich is a great idea for lunch or dinner! I like to use my panini grill, however, you can grill them in a skillet too. Pickles (sweet or dill, your choice) Mayonnaise. Dijon Mustard. Sandwich Bread. INSTRUCTIONS. 1) Spread the mayonnaise and dijon mustard on 4 separate...
TV & Videoswamc.org

Food Friday: Outdoor Cooking With Chef Ric Orlando

Ric Orland joins us today to talk outdoor cooking! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. After 25 years of cooking upstate, Ric now owns the Ricter Scale Brand of seasonings and condiments and Flavor Maker Spices are the exact seasoning used in his award winning New World Restaurants and Ric-ter Scale sauces are his special unique blends.
Recipesmountainlake.org

Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs | Passport Pick

This week, learn from not one but two master chefs working along with world renowned chef Julia Child to make delicious seafood entrees. Ever wonder how to create a perfect lobster tail free from being mushy? Chef Julian Serrano shows you an easy 30 second trick to achieve this. Learn how to make a delicious salmon roulade using a Japanese sushi technique right in your own kitchen with Chef Patrick Clark. These two episodes contain recipes to make a scrumptious seafood feast for the summer season. Bon Appetit!
RecipesPosted by
9&10 News

Cooking with Chef Hermann: Scallops with Herbed Brown Butter

2 tbsp. (1/4 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces. 4 sprigs herbs (such as tarragon, lemon, thyme or sage) Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, season scallops with salt and pepper and cook until deep golden brown on one side for about three minutes. Turn scallops and add butter and herbs to pan. Continue cooking, spooning butter over scallops often until scallops are cooked through and butter is brown and smells nutty for about three minutes. Add lemon juice. Sear scallops with brown butter pan sauce.
Food & Drinkscharlestonmercury.com

Rhodes Home and Gift to host Chef Raiford cooking demo and signing

"Chefarmer" Matthew serves up some Lowcountry Boil. Images provided. On Friday, June 11, Rhodes Home and Gift will host a cooking demo and book signing by Matthew Raiford, Southeastern Gullah Geechee culinary legend and James Beard semifinalist. The demonstration and signing will run 11:30-2:30 and feature Raiford's Blood and Sand...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Well+Good

7 Cooking ‘Rules’ Pro Chefs Are Begging You To Break

If you’re someone who follows a recipe to a T, there’s a good chance you aren’t exactly a rule breaker. It makes sense—especially if you don’t quite feel like Ina Garten in the kitchen. Veer from a recipe and you risk ruining your entire dish. But as a recent viral Reddit thread is proving, there are times when cooking foods “wrong” ends up being so, so right.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why Chef Hawa Hassan Thinks You Should Cook Like Your Grandma

Hawa Hassan's life story has all the makings of a big Hollywood production with Oscar written all over it. Per her Basbaas Food site, the Somali-born refugee came to the United States, landing in Seattle, all by herself at the age of 7. The oldest child of 10 was separated from her parents for 15 long years, but what sustained Hassan were the memories of cooking with her mother.
RecipesWREG

Cooking sticky barbecue chicken with Chef Steven Leake

12 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 4 lb.) Whisk paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and cayenne in a small bowl to combine. Makes about ½ cup. This seasoning can be made 1 month ahead. Store airtight at room temperature. Step 2. CHICKEN AND ASSEMBLY. Combine chicken and lemon...
Charitiesfoodanddine.com

Chef in a Box (June 9 and 10): The Black Italian, with Chefs/Owners Paula and Anthony Hunter

We are so honored to be a part of Apron Inc. with their efforts to help rebuild and revitalize the community, and their generosity to help those who need it. Being a part of this initiative has encompassed everything we stand for to give back, as we have received so much support to help us through this pandemic. Apron Inc. has done so much for the restaurant families, and we are excited that we can be a small part in helping to make a difference through Chef in a Box. We are all family, and family helps family, so thank you Apron, for all you do! We hope we can continue this partnership in helping more of our families thrive!
Recipesballastbookco.com

Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking (Hardcover)

Morimoto is one of the celebrity chefs I have known about the longest, growing up watching episodes of Iron Chef. His introductions to these recipes are great and he gives a good selection of recipes that fall into home cooking for Japan!. — Nathaniel. Description. The revered Iron Chef shows...
Portland, ORWWEEK

“Top Chef: Portland,” Episode 11 Recap: Home Cooking

If Top Chef were a multicourse meal, we’re fully into the meat of it. Only a few more episodes remain until we find out who is the winner of Top Chef: Portland—no more amuse bouches like Fred and Carrie. We’re here for tears, drama and finding out who is in the final four.
Recipesdiscoverourcoast.com

Recipe: Enchiladas and 'goop'

I am always being teased by my significant other about my bachelor days in England when I made meals from leftover ingredients that may not be traditionally grouped together. That was 40 years ago but I am still doing it. My enchilada “recipe” is quite simple and is made almost...