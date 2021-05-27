The Rise of the Accidental Home Chef and Why the Practice of (Smart) Cooking is Good for You

In March 2020, our lives were forever changed. The effects of sheltering-in-place, staying cautious, and constantly worrying about everything from the health and wellness of loved ones, the economy, and our own well-being placed us in a space of uncertainty. We had to learn to adapt, every day. The silver lining of disruption is that, one way or another, we all had to pay attention to the present, and more importantly, to ourselves. We were pushed to reevaluate life and reconsider our personal definitions of happiness and success. These reflections reshaped our daily behaviors and also our aspirations. As these new routines took shape, new lifestyles emerged, and continue to do so. This led to so many life changes. We learned to become resilient. The key though, is to hold on to those positive new behaviors and to let go of those habits that were holding us back.