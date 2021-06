GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley made an appearance on ESPN 1660 in Waco yesterday to talk with hosts Tom Barfield and Glenn Smith about the Aggies' hire of former TCU head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle as their new boss on the gridiron. He discusses some of the financial differences between A&M's situation in the SEC and that of the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 which helped the Aggies to be able to lure one of the most highly rated coaches in the country, especially when it comes to salaries and facilities upgrades. In addition, he noted what to expect from a Schlossnagle coached team in Aggieland. Tarp also highlighted some of the visitors that A&M has had and will have on its official visit weekends for football as well as how its ability to recruit nationally is driving the Aggies' ascension in recruiting rankings and as a program.