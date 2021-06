Even I, a beauty editor, can’t possibly imagine going back to the life of having to get ready in a specified amount of time before work again. I want it one of two ways: either I get ready in five minutes max, or I mosey around my apartment getting ready for about eight hours. I have no in-between, and it’s usually likely I’m going with the five-minute route before hopping on a Zoom call or going anywhere these days, which has changed up my beauty routine quite a bit. Instead of products that had lots of payoff and looked really unique, I focus on time-saving beauty products that have multiple uses and get me ready and out the door in a few minutes flat.