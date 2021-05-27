Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Wayne: How One Stunt Nearly Killed the Duke

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmgga_0aDHU4O000

It isn’t all easy being one of the most influential and popular Western cowboys in American cinema.

For John Wayne, playing the macho cowboy or rural hero was second nature. From “The Shootist” to “Big Jake” to “Rio Lobo” to “True Grit,” John Wayne was an incredibly typecast actor. He once said, “I play John Wayne in every part regardless of the character, and I’ve been doing OK, haven’t I?”

However, it really did work out for him during his expansive career.

John Wayne Movie Injury

While roles were plentiful and often well-rewarded, filming Westerns could come with a certain level of risk. The Duke did most of his own stunts for his films and he rarely had any kind of injury while doing so.

However, according to Cowboys & Indians, the closest he came to a serious, near-death injury was while filming “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” in 1949. While he was riding his horse from the movie his cinch belt on his saddle suddenly loosened. This caused him to be thrown off his horse. He went down hard, immediately blacking out when he crashed into the ground.

That isn’t even the worst part of the incident, however. Wayne was thrown off his horse right in the path of 50 other stampeding horses. Luckily, another wrangler could change the direction of the horses before any further tragedy struck.

John Wayne certainly got lucky that day, but still continued doing his own stunts in the future. He even turned down the role of “Dirty Harry” because he felt like the script was too violent and profane. The Old West is a violent, dangerous, and unpredictable place after all.

“She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” also happened to be one of John Wayne’s most successful films of his career, as well. It was shot on location in Monument Valley, utilizing parts of the Navajo reservation. The film won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

Wayne’s Injury That Started His Career

While he mostly avoided on-set injuries, John Wayne wasn’t so lucky prior to starting life as a Hollywood superstar.

When he graduated high school, Wayne decided to attend the University of Southern California. He was on a football scholarship as well. However, he suffered from a serious shoulder injury that caused him to lose that scholarship.

Suddenly, The Duke had to figure out a new path for himself. While he was in college, Wayne started working as a film extra. Whether he was an extra or a prop man, he was slowly being introduced to the moviemaking process.

Eventually, he would land his first leading role in the movie “The Big Trail” with director Raoul Walsh in 1930. From that point, Wayne was in Western after Western until his last film in 1976, “The Shootist.”

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

95K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Football#Horses#Hollywood#Cowboys Indians#Navajo#Director Raoul Walsh#Dirty Harry#On Set Injuries#Shootist#Rural Hero#Westerns#College#Films#Best Cinematography#Monument Valley#Rio Lobo#American Cinema#True Grit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne ‘Duke Days of May’: Here’s This Weekend’s Lineup of His Classic Films

Saddle up, pilgrims! It’s that time of year again. The week John Wayne fans wait for all year. It’s Duke Days of May on INSPO. Every weekend day all month long, INSPO is airing your favorite movies starring The Duke. And we’ve got this weekend’s lineup for you. So, grab your cowboy hats and get ready for this weekend because The Duke is galloping onto your TV screens.
MoviesArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: John Wayne film collection worth the price

On May 11, Paramount Home Video released a product called "John Wayne 14-Movie Collection," which consists of movies from 1953's "Hondo" to Wayne's last performance in Don Siegel's "The Shootist" (1976). It is curious to note that in the marketing materials accompanying the DVDs, it refers to the "Essential 14-Movie...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: John Wayne’s Good Friend Directed a Huge Number of Episodes

It helps to have good connections. This is a lesson that led one of John Wayne’s good friends to direct many episodes of CBS’s “Gunsmoke.”. Andrew McLaglen personally directed Wayne in five films, according to an article from MeTV.com. One of them was the 1952 film “Big Jim McLain” starring both Wayne and James Arness. But McLaglen didn’t get a sniff at “Gunsmoke” until Arness, who played Marshal Matt Dillon, suggested to show producers that he direct some episodes.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s ‘True Grit’: Why a Stunt Double Performed Almost an Entire Scene for the Duke

If you’re a John Wayne fan and you haven’t watched “True Grit,” you’re going to want to make time for that soon. The film is one of Wayne’s more endearing roles. Of course, he still has his signature grit but we also get to see a softer side of the Duke. The film follows a little girl named Mattie Ross who enlists the help of a drunken, hard-nosed U.S. Marshal named Rooster Cogburn (Wayne) to help track down the man who killed her father. As you can imagine, Wayne is resistant to the connection at first but he eventually forms a bond with the girl. As a whole, the film is a thrilling western with hints of gentleness. In fact, the film earned John Wayne his first-ever Academy Award for Best Actor.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne: What Female Actor Starred Opposite the Duke the Most?

John Wayne had his fair share of female actors appearing alongside “The Duke” in his movie career. Who, though, would be No. 1 on a list?. For hardcore Wayne fans, this answer probably is as easy as a tip of his cowboy hat. Maureen O’Hara appeared in five movies with Wayne, from 1950 through 1971. Let’s name-drop all five right here: “Rio Grande” in 1950, “The Quiet Man” in 1952, “The Wings of Eagles” in 1957, “McLintock!” in 1963, and “Big Jake” in 171.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne: How to Purchase the Surprisingly Affordable ‘John Wayne 14-Movie Collection’

We’ll bring the popcorn if you bring this 14-movie box set of John Wayne movies! Paramount Home Entertainment announced earlier this year that it planned to release 14 of the most celebrated John Wayne films in a single package. And just like the virtue-driven Duke, the company stayed true to its word and released “John Wayne 14-Movie Collection” on May 11. The set spans nearly 25 years of Wayne’s career. And it includes his only Oscar-winning performance, True Grit, as well as his final lead role in The Shootist. Each of the fan-favorite movies captures the grit, virtue, and humor of The Duke. Here’s a complete list of the movies included in the set: