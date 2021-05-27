Cancel
Number of Bitcoin wallets holding 100–1K BTC soars after Tesla’s $1.5B buy-in

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of Bitcoin wallets holding 100–1K BTC soars after Tesla’s $1.5B buy-in The latest data from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode shows an inflow of roughly $19.5 billion worth of Bitcoin — according to current exchange rates — into wallets that hold at least 100 BTC and a maximum of 1,000 BTC. The deposits spiked right after Tesla revealed in its January securities filings that it had added $1.5 billion worth of BTC to its balance sheet.

www.investing.com
