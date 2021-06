There are a couple of group dates happening on The Bachelorette episode 2 on Monday and to the surprise of no one, one of them is cowboy-themed. Or, to be more specific, it seems to be “Katie’s Big Buckle Brawl,” which we can probably draw some conclusions on based on the photo above. This could effectively be mud wrestling, and this is going to be one of those ridiculous dates where some of the guys are forced to compete with one another physically for attention.