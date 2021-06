The Sixers have clinched the number one seed, first in the NBA Eastern Conference #HeretheyCome. Here they come, your 76ers. Clap your hands, Everybody! Despite the odds, the Sixers have clinched the number one seed, first in the NBA Eastern Conference. By that token, have home-court advantage. With only one game remaining, with Orlando Magic tonight at 7pm, there chances seem good. While, Magic has a win advantage over the sixers, the sixers seem to be heating up and usually have an upward trejectory when they get going. #HeretheyCome.