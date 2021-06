Ben Bejoian rowing on the water ahead of Nationals. You might think you know all the Dover-Sherborn athletes making their marks in their respective sports. Maybe you watch the high school games on TV, read about them, or even attend them in person. But no matter how familiar you are with how the Raiders are doing this year, you probably don’t know there’s a Dover-Sherborn senior who is going to compete in Sarasota, Florida next week, looking to take home a gold medal at the US Rowing Youth National Championships.