It wasn’t the situation that the Toronto Maple Leafs wanted including their fan base. Up 3-1 in the series to their long time rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, only to see it disappear. With multiple opportunities to end the series with Game 5 and 6, the Maple Leafs found themselves in unwanted territory going into Game 7. It was the result that many didn’t want as the Maple Leafs lost to the Canadiens in a do or die game 3-1.