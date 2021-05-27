COTS2: Inside the Suns - Suns vs Lakers: The Good, The Bad and Series Predictions
Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Suns team as well as a peak at Suns teams throughout history in this week. In this weekly article, we focus on you the community to tease out the good and bad of the Suns who finished the 2021 regular season with a 51-21 record to earn the 2nd seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They are currently 1-1 in their first round playoff series with the LA Lakers.www.brightsideofthesun.com