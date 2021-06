College Station, Texas – California track & field opened competition at the NCAA West Prelims with the Golden Bear men in action at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Wednesday. Ivar Moisander capped an impressive freshman campaign by setting two new personal bests on the day. He went 64.25 meters (210-9) on his second throw and bested that with a mark of 64.32 meters (211-0) on his third attempt, the sixth-best mark in Cal history, to finish 13th in the competition.