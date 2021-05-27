Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 Coca-Cola 600 odds: Surprising NASCAR at Charlotte picks, predictions from proven model

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs home to both NASCAR's ultimate endurance race and as the long-time home to the All-Star race, Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the most high-value tracks on the NASCAR schedule. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the 1.5-mile quad oval for the 2021 Coca-Cola 600. The race will start at 6 p.m. ET and finish under the lights, and the 400-lap grind is one of the toughest challenges the sport has to offer. Martin Truex Jr. already is the only three-time winner in NASCAR this season and he's won two of the last five Memorial Day Weekend races at Charlotte.

www.cbssports.com
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Bj Mcleod
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Playoffs#Nascar Cup Series#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Coca Cola 600#Nascar Playoffs#Talladega#The Coca Cola#Homestead Miami#Charlotte Predictions#Charlotte Odds Board#Charlotte Leaderboard#Champion Brad Keselowski#Back To Back Races#Martinsville#Model#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Dover, DEGwinnett Daily Post

Alex Bowman breezes to win in Dover

Alex Bowman used a hyper-fast pit stop during a caution with 99 laps to go to take the lead from teammate Kyle Larson and used clean air from there to win Sunday's Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The victory was Bowman's first at...
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Alex Bowman Wins Cup Race At Dover; Leads Hendrick Motorsports Top-4 Sweep

Say this about Alex Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet has got his timing right. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the lead off pit road following his final pit stop with 97 of 400 race laps remaining, held off the field on two more race restarts and earned his second victory of the year in Sunday’s Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – Dover NCS Post-Race Report – 05.16.21

DOVER, Del. (May 16, 2021) – Denny Hamlin (seventh) was the top-finishing Toyota Camry in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. Finishing Position: 7th. How was your race overall?. “We probably had a fifth to...
Sportsrnbcincy.com

NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin unveils Air Jordan Racer 1

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Denny Hamlin unveiled the Air Jordan Racer 1, his own racing shoe designed with Nike on Sunday. NASCAR’s three-time Daytona 500 winner took his spin off a fan favorite, the Jordan 1, and is now the first athlete outside a traditional sport to have a custom sneaker.
MotorsportsRock Hill Herald

NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

NASCAR’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway is Sunday at 2 p.m. on FS1. Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Drydene 400. Truex won last weekend’s race at Darlington in dominating fashion for his third victory of the season and is well-positioned for another win given his back-to-back second place finishes at Dover last year. Teams will utilize the low downforce, high horsepower package, which was also used at Phoenix, Martinsville and Darlington — all tracks where Truex won races this season.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

The NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series were active at the ‘Monster Mile’, Dover International Speedway in Delaware. With his victory in Sunday’s event, Alex Bowman joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only two Cup drivers with multiple wins this season. The Camping World Trucks will return to action next weekend, when all three NASCAR top-level series will debut at Circuit Of The Americas, the 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.
Dover, DERecord-Journal

Larson repays youth racing school with virtual visit

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Larson made a quick Zoom stop Saturday before he zipped off to his latest sprint car race: the NASCAR star had to say hello to the students at the Urban Youth Racing School. “It’s good to be back racing again in NASCAR,” he told the class.
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

NASCAR Research Station: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineup Picks - Drydene 400

The NASCAR Research Station is one of our most important features in the RotoBaller NASCAR Season Pass package. It is a deluxe suite of advanced NASCAR statistics that can help you identify the best top drivers and value plays for ideal lineup constructions every week. It includes historical, recent and projected stats and Loop Data. If you want to work on your fantasy NASCAR setup with all the best statistical tools, this is your numerical garage for DraftKings and FanDuel lineup building.
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

NASCAR DFS Prop Picks for 5/16 - PrizePicks

Hello everybody and welcome! We hit the "Monster Mile" at Dover for the Drydene 400 this week and another edition of NASCAR DFS on PrizePicks. Now, that means our new friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great props we can look to take advantage of. PrizePicks is a great DFS props site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a 2-player, 3-player, 4-player, or 5-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play. On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.
Charlotte, NCthelascopress.com

Kyle Larson Wins the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Crushing the Competition

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC — May 30, 2021. There is no shortage of storylines as the NASCAR Cup Series visits Charlotte Motor Speedway for a crown jewel of the sport, the Coca-Cola 600. The race is the longest on the circuit, a 600-mile test of man and machine at the mile and a half speedway just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The event includes a celebration of American Servicemen and remembers those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as part of the Memorial Day weekend festivities. Each racecar carries the name of one of those soldiers across the upper portion of the front windshield.
Charlotte, NCSporting News

NASCAR at Charlotte race results: Kyle Larson dominates 2021 Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson finally broke through at Charlotte and earned his second win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Coca-Cola 600 represented his first win since taking the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas in March. It also broke a string of three consecutive second-place finishes for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. He led 327 of the race's 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to Victory Lane at Dover

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson won 11 times at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the No. 48 and turned the reigns over to Bowman when he stepped away from NASCAR racing at the end of the 2020 season. Bowman, grabbed control of the race on a round of...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Analysis: Ranking NASCAR’s best on short runs, restarts

Short runs, the kind of which we’ll see in the final 10-lap stage of tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race, can showcase the way in which teams choose to optimize their cars and a driver’s individual performance on restarts. Having both can act as a discernible identity for a race team. In...
MotorsportsESPN

1st-timers Chastain, Reddick race into NASCAR All-Star event

FORT WORTH, Texas --  Ross Chastain advanced to his first NASCAR All-Star race after a couple of inspection violations at Texas, joining Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto moving on to the main event Sunday night when the winner gets $1 million. The quartet joined the 17 drivers...