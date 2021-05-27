2021 Coca-Cola 600 odds: Surprising NASCAR at Charlotte picks, predictions from proven model
As home to both NASCAR's ultimate endurance race and as the long-time home to the All-Star race, Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the most high-value tracks on the NASCAR schedule. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the 1.5-mile quad oval for the 2021 Coca-Cola 600. The race will start at 6 p.m. ET and finish under the lights, and the 400-lap grind is one of the toughest challenges the sport has to offer. Martin Truex Jr. already is the only three-time winner in NASCAR this season and he's won two of the last five Memorial Day Weekend races at Charlotte.www.cbssports.com